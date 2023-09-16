Was Lewis Joyner Involved in His Wife's Death?
Lewis Joyner's glasses are found at the crime scene, making him a suspect in his wife's murder.
Lewis Joyner's glasses are found at the crime scene, making him a suspect in his wife's murder.
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
"They will recover from this, but it will take a bit of time to pass," says one crisis PR expert.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Helmut Marko said Perez didn't have the same focus as European world champion drivers.
"Ladies, many of you do not realize how often men think about the Roman Empire..."
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
The U.S. Air Force denied a recent request from Varda Space Industries to land its capsule at a Utah training area, pushing back the startup's plans to show off the fruits of its in-space manufacturing, TechCrunch has learned. The company is also still awaiting a reentry license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a USAF spokesperson said. Varda originally planned to bring back a capsule containing crystals of ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV, in mid-July.
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Stock up on fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Pregnancy food cravings can range from mayonnaise on everything to ice cream with olives. Experts weigh in on why this happens.
This cashierless shopping experience in Banner Elk, North Carolina, is gaining millions of views on TikTok — but not everyone loves the idea.
The tech mogul’s refusal to let Ukraine use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communications to launch a surprise attack on Russia sparks concern in Washington.
Looking stylish is easy with this figure-flattering blouse.
Google will pay $93 million in a settlement it reached with the California Attorney General over claims the tech giant illegally collects consumer data relevant to a user's location without consent.
Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force last night with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions. The Space Force gave Firefly notice to launch on September 13, at which point the 24-hour clock started ticking. Within that window, Firefly managed to complete final launch preparations, update the flight software trajectory, encapsulate the Millennium Space Systems-made payload and mate it to the Firefly Alpha rocket.
Some people are born with duplicates of their internal sex organs.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
A 14-year-old white boy indicted last month on charges of attempted murder of a Black teen was released from jail this week pending a trial. Given the circumstances of the incident, some have questioned why hate crime charges have not been brought.