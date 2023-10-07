Lewis named Optimist Firefighter of the Year

Oct. 7—GREENSBURG — Greensburg Fire Department Asst. Chief Curtis Lewis has been named the 2023 Optimist Firefighter of the Year.

The announcement was made Thursday morning during a breakfast meeting of the Greensburg Optimist Club at Greensburg Fire Station 1.

Inspired by his father and grandfather, who were also volunteer firefighters, Lewis began his career at age 18.

At 21, he joined the Greensburg Fire Department and has been a member of the GFD for 15 years.

Soon after joining the GFD, Lewis was promoted to the rank of captain, and in 2022 was named the department's assistant chief.

Among his many responsibilities at Fire Station 1, Lewis is the Operations Chief and the department's liaison between the GFD and Honda Manufacturing Indiana.

Lewis is married to Maria, his wife of 13 years, and they have three children.

Lewis thanked those on hand saying, "I'm completely surprised by this and appreciative. ... I was just told to do the best I could do."

The Greensburg Optimist Club has presented the annual Firefighter of the Year Award since 1996, beginning with Don Minning.

In 2001 and in 2011, Optimists awarded all Decatur County fire chiefs and firefighters in recognition of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

In 2005, Bert Baltus became the first to receive the award posthumously.

For more information about the Greensburg Fire Department, go to www.cityofgreensburg.com/fire-department/.

