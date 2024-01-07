Lewis Street shooting leaves 1 person seriously injured, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon shooting along Lewis Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Nashville Dispatch said the shooting was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lewis Street, near the J.C. Napier area.

When officers from the Hermitage Precinct arrived at the scene of the incident, officials said they found one person with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Authorities told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

