Lewisburg to be a Mega Drop site for Girl Scout cookies

Feb. 27—LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg National Guard will be a Mega Drop site for Girl Scout Cookies on Saturday.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania will rally for its annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 2 at the Lewisburg National Guard, 4700 Westbranch Highway. It is one of four sites, alongside Harrisburg, York and Scranton.

The Mega Drop is an all-day event where Girl Scout troops stop at a distribution site near them to collect cookies to provide for their customers. Cookie deliveries and distributions will begin between 8 and 9 a.m. depending on location.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program gives girls real world experience and promotes goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics, and people skills. All money raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program remains local and helps girls fund their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and adventures, according to the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Booths will open on Friday, March 8. Consumers can search for a Cookie Booth near them or order directly online by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Customers can also donate cookies online to Soldier's Angels through Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA's Care To Share initiative. All cookies donated will go to servicemen and women.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER