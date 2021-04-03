Lewisburg shooting defendants set for court hearings

Apr. 3—Four of five defendants charged in a drive-by shooting last June near Lewisburg are slated to appear this month in either district court or Union County Court of Common Pleas.

The first scheduled appearance is a sentencing hearing in county court Monday for Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland. President Judge Michael Hudock will preside.

Though Buffalo Valley Regional Police said Calzada was driving during the shooting, he pleaded guilty in January to one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He remains in custody and faces up to 7 years in prison, District Attorney Pete Johnson said previously.

Calzada is in county jail on $150,000 cash bail.

According to arrest papers, Calzada was driving a 2009 Subaru Forrester when, shortly before 7:30 p.m. June 1, a passenger in the vehicle, Julio Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, fired multiple shots toward a double-home in the 1700 block of West Market Street (Route 45), East Buffalo Township, just west of the Lewisburg Borough line.

Investigators said Daevon Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg, and a second man were targeted by Gonzalez as they stood on a front porch. Bodden was struck in the leg while the other man was grazed in the neck, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries for both. Police said Bodden recklessly returned fire moments after the initial shooting ceased.

Bodden's case is currently tracking toward trial. He's charged by Buffalo Valley Police with one count each of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. He is scheduled to appear for jury selection April 19 in county court with Hudock on the bench.

Stephen G. Reid Jr., 29, of Lewisburg, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg. Reid's brother, Mark A. Parrilla, 30, of Lewisburg, is set for a preliminary hearing before Rowe on April 29.

Both men face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and criminal conspiracy — 14 total counts each. Police accuse Reid and Parrilla of conspiring and participating in the drive-by shooting. Both are free on bail.

Gonzalez isn't currently scheduled for a court date. He awaits a ruling from Hudock on a motion to suppress evidence. Gonzalez faces 18 counts including attempted homicide. He pleaded not guilty and is held in county jail on $150,000 cash bail, modified in February after being held since June without bail.