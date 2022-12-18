Lewiston 21-year-old reported missing after car found abandoned

Dec. 18—A Lewiston man was reported missing Saturday and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

Abdullahi Abdi, 21, of Lewiston was last seen on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston around 3 p.m. Friday. Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department report his car was found abandoned at 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 126 in Wales.

Abdi is described as a Black male, 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reported to have intellectual disabilities and does not always communicate well.

Police said Abdi's family is concerned for his well-being.

No clothing description was available.

Anybody with information is asked to contact their local police or Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421.