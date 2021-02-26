Lewiston assault suspect arrested in New Hampshire

Feb. 26—LEWISTON — A Knox Street man was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday, charged in connection with a pair of attacks in Lewiston last month.

Abdullahi Ali Issak, 24, of 54 Knox St., was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire.

Police had been searching for Issak in connection with an attack that occurred on Knox Street on Jan. 25. Investigators said he was also wanted in connection with a domestic assault that occurred a day earlier.

He was arrested by Lewiston police at the Rockingham County jail at about 5 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, stalking, domestic assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the report of a crime, burglary and criminal trespass.

In the Jan. 24, attack, police said two men were injured in the fracas at 54 Knox St., including one who was stabbed and another who was struck by a baseball bat. Both victims have since recovered.

According to a police affidavit, in that attack Issak was one of four men who jumped a group of people who had gone to 54 Knox St. to retrieve items belonging to Issak's girlfriend. During the fracas, police said, Issak hit one of the victims with either a baseball bat or billy club-type weapon.

According to the court documents, the fighting stemmed from an altercation Issak had had with his girlfriend the day before. In that earlier attack, Issak is accused of throwing the woman onto a bed, grabbing her by the throat and choking her while demanding that she turn over her phone.

According to the police report, when the couple's 1-year-old young son began wailing with fright, Issak released his grip on the woman's throat. He found and smashed her phone and slapped her on the side of the head, according to the court document.

Police said the victim applied for a protection order to keep Issak away from her. A short time later, however, when she returned to the apartment with two men in order to retrieve her belongings, that group was attacked by Issak and his friends, who had been hiding in the shadows nearby, according to the affidavit.

The accused assailants scattered after the brawl. Police began searching for Issak immediately, but he eluded them for several weeks until he was tracked to New Hampshire.

Issak was brought back to Auburn shortly after his arrest in Rockingham County. He made an initial court appearance on Friday where 8th District Court Judge Jennifer Archer set bail at $1,500, with conditions that Issak have no contact with the alleged victims of his attack and that he remain in the state.