Lewiston chief job offered to Kuzik

Jul. 28—Jason Kuzik has been given a conditional offer for Lewiston's top police job.

The next step in the process is to conduct a "thorough background check to include a visit to the City of Henderson by Lewiston Police Department staff," according to a Lewiston news release distributed Wednesday morning.

Kuzik is anticipated to begin his employment Oct. 3, according to the news release.

Kuzik was one of two candidates who interviewed for the position of chief of police July 18. He has worked at the Henderson Police Department in southern Nevada for 25 years.

"Both candidates are very qualified professionals and interviewed well," Mayor Dan Johnson said in a written statement. "This was a difficult decision and I took into account all the feedback I received from community members, City Council and staff members, and others who participated in the process."

Johnson made the final decision on the hire but the Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 10 also unanimously endorsed Kuzik over the weekend. According to a news release from FOP President Andrew Fox, of the Lewiston Police Department, the group met with both candidates and researched their departments. The release also said that Kuzik's vision and leadership style aligned with the organization's members and that they were "inspired and excited at the opportunity to follow under Jason Kuzik's leadership."

Kuzik was in Lewiston July 18 for a meet-and-greet event with community members, as well as interviews. He said he wanted to move to Lewiston to take advantage of the outdoor opportunities and have four seasons during the year. His son attends Boise State University so the move would be closer to him. He and his wife of 23 years, Sandy, visited Lewiston before applying for the job and couldn't stop thinking about the area.

He also saw a good fit in the department and was impressed by how the police interact with the community and the support the community has for the department.

Story continues

"I'm not just coming up here for any police chief job — the community and the department, it matters," Kuzik said at the meet-and-greet event.

Kuzik told the crowd at the meet-and-greet that he wants to enhance what the police department is already doing and maintain the low crime rate. Although he will be moving to a smaller area, Kuzik was excited for the change of peace and the opportunity to make a difference in the community.

Kuzik was announced as a finalist July 7. His biographical statement said he has experience in patrol, field training, criminal investigations and crisis negotiations and has worked as a federal task force detective and SWAT. He currently serves as a patrol captain. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from the University of Nevada — Las Vegas.

Kuzik will take over for Budd Hurd, who retired July 15. Capt. Jeff Klone is interim police chief, and was also a candidate for the full-time job before withdrawing earlier this month.

Mark Goodman, with the City of Pasadena Police Department in California, was the other finalist for the position from the City of Pasadena Police Department in California.

Kuzik was also chosen for the position of police chief in Caldwell in May at the recommendation of Mayor Jarom Wagoner, however, the city council voted 4-2 not to appoint Kuzik, citing that systemic problems in the Caldwell Police Department needed to be address within the department before someone filled the role, according to the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman also reported that the FBI and Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training were investigating officers in the department.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.