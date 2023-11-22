Lewiston council honors law enforcement, hospital staff for response to Oct. 25 mass shooting

Nov. 22—LEWISTON — Mayor Carl Sheline and the City Council honored first responders, health care and mental health agencies Tuesday for their role in responding to the Oct. 25 mass shooting.

The roughly 20-minute ceremony was held during the council's first regular meeting since the shooting. About 50 people from more than a dozen agencies were thanked for the support they gave the community.

The crowd included more than a dozen employees each from Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, as well as representatives from LifeFlight, United Ambulance, and L-A 911.

Several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were also honored, including officials from Lewiston police and fire departments, Auburn police, Lisbon police, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and more.

Local agencies who responded to the crisis with mental health services were also honored, including Community Concepts, Tri-County Mental Health Services and Sweetser.

Sheline told health care workers in attendance that "your work was critical to saving lives in the beginning hours of the tragedy. Thank you for everything you have done."

Each agency posed for a photo with the council, and the ceremony was capped off with a group photo that filled the entire area around the City Council dais.

