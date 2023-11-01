Lewiston Maine shooting: Police dubbed ‘utter clowns’ for response to attacks

The Maine State Police have been blasted by a local deputy as “utter clowns” for its response in the immediate aftermath to the mass shootings in Lewiston last week, as it emerged that several major warning signs about suspect Robert Card had been missed in the months prior to the horrific incidents.

In a since-deleted scathing Facebook post, seen by Bangor Daily News before it was taken down, Sgt Jon Guay of Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office claimed local and federal agencies were met with “radio silence” during the manhunt as state troopers took the lead on the case.

Authorities on Monday said that Card’s “concerned” family had alerted the local sheriff about his mental health – and that they were concerned he had access to firearms – in May this year. Records demonstrating how Card “aggressively” discussed guns — in conversations with former recycling plant colleagues and friends — have also surfaced.

The Maine National Guard had also asked local police in September to check on the US Army reservist amid concerns that he would “snap and commit a mass shooting”, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, thousands of Lewiston residents gathered for a vigil on Sunday night to honour those killed.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 22:00 , Kelly Rissman

In photos: Victims remembered at Sunday’s vigil

People linger after a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine (AP)

Mourners look at pictures of the victims during a vigil for the victims of the deadly mass shooting, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, in Lewiston, Maine, U.S., October 29, 2023 (REUTERS)

Halloween Weekend-Shootings (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tuesday 31 October 2023 21:30 , Kelly Rissman

What happened after Card’s release from a 14-day stay at a mental health facility

After two weeks in a mental health facility in July in New York following concerns from fellow soldiers about his wellbeing, Card was released. Police were asked to conduct a welfare check on Card in September after he was accused of punching a fellow soldier.

Card and the soldier were driving home from a casino when he started talking about people calling him a paedophile, the National Guard said in a statement to Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

“When [his friend] told him to knock it off because he was going to get into trouble talking about shooting up places and people, [he] punched him,” the statement said.

“According to [the friend], [he] said he has guns and is going to shoot up the drill center at Saco and other places … [the friend] is concerned that [he] is going to snap and commit a mass shooting.”

An Army spokesperson confirmed Card’s unit had requested a health and welfare check from the sheriff’s office.

“In September, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office responded to a health and welfare check requested by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Card’s unit out of an abundance of caution after the unit became concerned for his safety,” Lt Col Ruth Castro told CNN.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 21:00 , Kelly Rissman

A message from the Maine State Police about the Family Assistance Center

Starting Wednesday, November 1st, the Family Assistance Center located at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave, Lewiston will have modified hours of 10:00AM to 5:00PM.

Victims and their families directly impacted by the incidents may continue to receive resources of support and access to resources at this location.

For those who had personal effects left at the scenes you can pick those items up from the Lewiston Armory during these business hours.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 20:30 , Kelly Rissman

Chilling words from the sheriff’s office revealed

In a letter written by an officer regarding a 15 September welfare check on Robert Card, the officer lays out concerns from the Maine National Guard.

As of recent it has come to the Guard's attention that Card is having psychotic episodes where he is hearing voices that are insulting him calling him a pedophile. Card is also making threats to shoot up the Saco National Guard facility.

He had been committed over the summer for a couple of weeks due to his altered mental state but has been since released. I have been asked by the National Guard to identify any specific individuals who were concerned for Card whereas he may focus his altered aggression toward them as he has already demonstrated.

It should be noted that Card is a firearms instructor with the Guard so utmost caution must be utilized.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 20:15 , Kelly Rissman

The six missed warning signs before the shooting that beg the question: Could this have been prevented?

Almost a week after a horrifying mass shooting left 18 people dead in Lewiston, Maine, questions are mounting over whether the atrocity could have been prevented altogether.

Information continues to emerge about warning signs around suspected shooter Robert Card - including concerns raised by his family and the Army alike - stemming back months before the massacre.

The first known warning came back in May, five months before the shooting, when Card’s family alerted the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office with concerns about his mental health and his access to guns.

In July, Card was put under psychiatric evaluation for two weeks after an incident with fellow Army soldiers.

In September, the Army Reserve contacted the sheriff’s office seeking a welfare check on Card over a fellow soldier’s concern that he would carry out a mass shooting. Authorities responded by issuing an alert to law enforcement agencies statewide which cautioned that Card was “known to be armed and dangerous” and was suffering from psychotic episodes.

That alert was cancelled exactly one week before Card allegedly opened fire on two Lewiston businesses, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others. He was found dead by apparent suicide two days later.

In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities are facing mounting pressure to explain whether they could have done more to stop the tragedy, given the warnings on record.

Six missed warning signs before the Maine mass shooting explained

Tuesday 31 October 2023 20:00 , Kelly Rissman

Heartbreaking final text to Maine mass shooting victim who died trying to take down Card, revealed

Thomas “Tommy” Conrad had been planning on doing a pumpkin carving at the bowling alley for the kids in the Lewiston community before a gunman opened fire in a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 people.

Now, mourners are leaving Jack-o-lanterns outside Just-In-Time Recreation as a tribute for the 34-year-old manager, who was killed in the attack while trying to take down the shooter.

A GoFundMe created for Conrad’s family describes him as a man who was “devoted to his job, his game and his young daughter, Caroline.”

“He died a hero,” the campaign stated. “He put his life in harm’s way to charge the gunman and save the children who were there.”

Tuesday 31 October 2023 19:30 , Kelly Rissman

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry sheds light on concerns from family and fellow soldiers ahead of the shooting

Tuesday 31 October 2023 19:00 , Kelly Rissman

WATCH: Maine Gov Janet Mills snap at reporters asking about missed warning signs

Tuesday 31 October 2023 18:30 , Kelly Rissman

Another missed warning signed revealed: suspected shooter spoke ‘aggressively’ about guns

NBC News spoke to Card’s former Maine Recycling Corporation coworkers, revealing yet another missed warning sign ahead of this year’s deadliest shooting.

According to the ex-colleague, Card’s behaviour became more erratic and he spoke “aggressively” about guns before he left his job. Another colleague said a supervisor was warned that Card had allegedly had made gun violence threats in the workplace, but the complaint felt like “it was swept under the rug.”

One colleague said issues started cropping up a year after Card began working at the recycling facility; Card displayed a “total mood change,” the source said.

“He irrationally snapped. We’d do good the whole day, but then would say that I touched him. He said I was sexually harassing him, calling him a pedophile,” the coworker said.

Card apparently spoke of guns frequently, including his desire to purchase a silencer — which he was ultimately unable to do. “I knew it was going to come eventually. I said, ‘One day, he’s probably going to shoot someone up,’” this colleague said. “He was bringing up guns heavily and aggressively. It was a very weird situation.”

Tuesday 31 October 2023 18:00 , Kelly Rissman

Maine governor confronted on missed Lewiston shooter warnings

Governor Mills was cut off as she began to ask the reporter for clarification, with CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz raising his voice.

“Governor, you really don’t know what we’re talking about?” he asked. “Is that what you’re going to stand here and tell us? Governor, everyone here wants to know that answer.”

“It’s under investigation,” Gov Mills replied, to the objection of journalists supporting Prokupecz’s plea.

Prokupecz pressed: “We know that there is an alarming concern from the law enforcement community that activity and information here was ignored. And the simple answer is why was that done and are you concerned about that?”

“I think those kinds of facts have yet to be determined. You’re making assumptions. I’m not one to make assumptions,” the governor replied.

Maine governor snaps at reporters demanding answers on shooter warnings

Tuesday 31 October 2023 17:30 , Kelly Rissman

Families of victims are split over Robert Card’s death

The families of the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine are divided over the death of suspect Robert Card, who is believed to have died by suicide, with some saying it was the “ideal outcome”, but others still desperate for answers over the tragedy.

All 18 of the victims were identified during a press conference on Friday, with the ages of the deceased ranging from 14 to 76 years old. Families have expressed relief at news of Card’s death, but said many questions will now likely remain unanswered.

Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Seal, wife of ASL interpreter Joshua Seal, who was killed in the shootings, said that it was “important” that Card had been found.

“I wanted him to be apprehended. I wanted to ask questions that will not be answered. Why did you do this? What was the motive? Why would you hurt so many families?” she said.

Families of Maine shooting victims divided over shooter’s death

Tuesday 31 October 2023 17:00 , Kelly Rissman

ICYMI: The timeline

In May, family members contacted authorities, concerned about his mental health in combination with his possession of firearms.

Months before the deadly attacks, Robert Card, a US Army reservist, was reportedly held in a mental facility for two weeks over the summer. He was taken by police in July for evaluation at the urging of concerned military officials. He was then released.

In mid-September, a statewide awareness alert was issued after Card made threats against the base in Saco, Maine.

Also in mid-September, authorities attempted to conduct a welfare check on Card after prompting from the National Guard after he “made threats to shoot up the Saco National Guard facility.”

Fast forward to Wednesday, 25 October...

Minutes before 7pm on Wednesday night, shots were fired at Just-in-Time Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way in Lewiston, Maine.

At 7.08pm, multiple 911 calls reported an active shooter at Schemengees Bar and Grill on Lincoln Street, just four miles from the bowling alley.

Just after 8pm, Maine State Police urged Lewiston residents to shelter in place. “Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations,” the department wrote.

At 8.06pm, police released a photo of the shooter to the media, and an hour and a half later, the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in photos as Card. Among the first calls were from Card’s family members, officials revealed on Saturday morning.

Two hours later, at 9.56pm, state police officers alerted that they had found a “vehicle of interest” in Lisbon at Pejepscot Boat Launch, prompting the shelter-in-place advisory to extend to Lisbon. The Lewiston Police posted a photo on Wednesday night of a white Subaru station wagon. That vehicle was registered to Card, police said. A long gun was found in the vehicle.

By Friday evening, police had found Card’s body — in a box trailer in Maine Recycling Corporation’s overflow lot. Authorities believe he took his own life. It’s not entirely clear how Card wound up at the recycling facility, but it is believed that he walked from the boat landing via a trail that linked the two locations.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 16:30 , Kelly Rissman

A letter details the incident that led up to the suspected shooter’s mental facility stay over the summer

A letter, obtained by CNN, details what led to Robert Card’s stay at a psychiatric facility in July.

On July 15 near West Point, Card and other soldiers “had gone to a convenience store to get some beer,” according to the letter.

“In the parking lot [he] accused three of them of calling him a pedophile and said he would take care of it,” it continued. “One of the soldiers who had been friends with [him] for a long time was there. [He] got in his face, shoved him, and told him to stop calling him a pedophile.”

The law enforcement source told CNN they said they calmed down Card and returned to the motel, where Card locked himself in his room and refused to communicate with others.

The following day, another soldier got the key to his room and saw him.

“[He] told me to leave him alone and tried to slam the door in my face,” the letter said. Card’s comrade then Card to a base hospital where a psychologist determined he needed further treatment, prompting a 2-week stay.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 16:00 , Kelly Rissman

What was the motive for the attack?

Perhaps the biggest question looming in the wake of the tragedy is what could have driven suspect Robert Card to execute this brutal attack?

However, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed at an early press conference on Friday that the suspect did leave behind a mystery note after allegedly going on the killing rampage.

Officials have refused to reveal the contents of the note, hinting that it may point to a possible motive for the killings.

Police sources had previously told ABC News that a “suicide note” addressed to his son had been found inside Card’s home during a search.

The sources said the note contained the suspect’s rantings as well as some personal information such as bank account details.

As well as the note, a law enforcement official told CNN that Card’s cellphone had also been recovered.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 15:30 , Kelly Rissman

ICYMI: Who was the gunman?

Police identified 40-year-old Robert Card as the “person of interest” and later suspect in a deadly shooting.

Photos of the gunman, made public for identification, showed him wearing brown clothes and brandishing a high-powered assault-style rifle – law enforcement described the weapon as an AR-15-style rifle with a possible telescopic sight.

Officials at Saturday morning’s press conference said the first three calls that “positively identified” the gunman were from his relatives; they also said “strong mental health cloud over what happened,” and clarified that police have not found records indicating that he was “forcibly committed for treatment.”

Card served as a firearms instructor in the US Army Reserve.

He joined the US Army in 2022 and became a Sgt 1st class and Petroleum Supply Specialist. He had no combat deployments during his enlistment.

But recently, the gunman had disclosed mental health issues, citing experiences of auditory hallucinations and threats to attack the National Guard Base in Saco, according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin seen by the Associated Press.

Over the summer, he was admitted to a mental health facility for two weeks.

“I have known Rob my whole life,” Katie Card told The Daily Beast. “He is quiet but the most loving, hardworking, and kind person that I know. But in the past year, he had an acute episode of mental health, and it’s been a struggle.”

She explained that her brother-in-law had begun wearing hearing aids and was convinced he could hear people talking about him at the two locations of the shooting.

“He truly believed he was hearing people say things,” she said. “This all just happened within the last few months.”

Tuesday 31 October 2023 15:00 , Kelly Rissman

The Senate passed a relevant amendment just before the shooting

Mere hours before Robert Card, a US army reservist, allegedly began his shooting spree on Wednesday, the Senate approved an amendment that would cut down background check requirements for some veterans and service members with mental health issues.

The amendment aims to prevent veterans from losing their gun rights, and prevents the Department of Veterans Affairs from reporting certain veterans to the National Criminal Background Check system when their finances are being managed by a conservator at the VA.

Reports have suggested that Card had been hearing voices and was upset by them. Officials also said at Saturday’s press conference that there is a “strong mental health cloud over what happened,” but dismissed the theory that he had been hearing voices.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 14:30 , Kelly Rissman

More missed warning signs

The family of Robert Card had reportedly raised an alarm about his deteriorating mental health five months before the suspected gunman went on a shooting spree that killed 18 people in the small town of Lewiston, Maine.

Authorities on Monday said that Card’s “concerned” family had alerted the local sheriff about his mental health while in possession of firearms in May this year.

Sheriff Joel Merry said the Sagadohoc County Sheriff’s Office contacted the officials from Card’s army reserve unit, who confirmed they would talk with him and ensure he received the necessary medical care.

After the shooting killed dozens, law enforcement looked for him for days until they eventually found his body in a box trailer. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tuesday 31 October 2023 14:00 , Kelly Rissman

Remembering the victims

A bar manager, four deaf friends and a teenage bowler are among the 18 victims who were formally identified by police as victims of the Maine mass shooting.

The ages of those caught up in the violence ranged from 14 to 76 years old. Some who died reportedly put themselves in the line of fire to protect others.

Just before 7pm on Wednesday 25 October, the gunman entered Just In Time Recreation – a popular, family-friendly establishment– and opened fire on the innocent victims inside. Seven people including one female and six males died in the attack at the bowling alley, before the gunman moved on to his second target the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

Late on Friday evening the body of 40-year-old Robert Card, the man sought in connection with the killings, was found.

Officials said that the US Army reservist and certified firearms instructor had recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility and had reported mental health issues, including auditory hallucinations.

Here is a list of the victims as identified by police, as put together by Andrea Cavallier, Rachel Sharp, Mike Bedigan and Ariana Baio:

‘Innocent people’ enjoying their Wednesday night: The Maine shooting victims

Tuesday 31 October 2023 13:30 , Kelly Rissman

The ‘difficult corner’ Republicans have found themselves in regarding guns

The interview illustrates well the difficult corner where Republicans now find themselves — simultaneously pushing for the government to have more power against individuals in some areas and less power in others. And unable to risk the political consequences of supporting reforms to gun legislation, the party finds itself in the wilderness when attempting to offer meaningful responses to mass shootings, John Bowden reports.

Ron DeSantis spins contradictory gun views after Maine shooting

Maine gunman was blocked from buying silencer months before shooting

Tuesday 31 October 2023 13:00 , Martha McHardy

Maine shooting gunman Robert Card was blocked from buying a silencer for his rifle three months before his violent rampage, according to reports.

The gunman was prevented from buying the sound suppressor at a local firearms store after he revealed he was in a mental health facility, the owner of the store told ABC News.

“He came in and filled out the form, he checked off a box that incriminated himself saying that he was in an institution,” Rick LaChapelle, owner of Coastal Defense Firearms, said. “Our staff was fantastic, let him finish filling out the form, and said, ‘I’m sorry, Mr Card, we cannot give you this… at this point in time, we cannot release this silencer to you because of the answers that you’ve given us.”

Maine gunman was blocked from buying silencer months before shooting

Victims of the Maine shooting: Maxx Hathaway

Tuesday 31 October 2023 12:00 , Ariana Baio

Maxx Hathaway, 34, was killed in the mass shooting that took place in Lewiston last week.

Hathaway was described as “goofy” and “down-to-earth” by his sister, Kelsay Hathaway, in a GoFundMe description. She said her brother loved to joke around and was uplifting even in difficult times.

According to Kelsay, her brother was a full-time stay-at-home dad.

Hathaway is survived by his daughter and his wife, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Maxx Hathaway, 34, was killed during the Maine mass shooting (GoFundMe)

Victims of the Maine shooting: Keith Macneir

Tuesday 31 October 2023 11:00 , Ariana Baio

Keith Macneir, 64, was visiting his son when gunfire broke out at Schemengees Bar & Grille.

His son, Breslin Macneir is Macneir’s only child.

Macneir’s niece, Grace Chilton, said Macneir’s death is an “overwhelming burden” for Breslin and began a GoFundMe to raise money to support Breslin.

“Keith was the friendliest & kindest guy in any room – his loss will leave a huge hole in the lives of many, many people,” Grace wrote.

Keith Macneir, 64, was visiting his son in Maine when gunfire broke out at a local restaurant and bar (GoFundMe)

Verified GoFundMe fundraisers for victims of Maine shooting

Tuesday 31 October 2023 10:00 , Ariana Baio

GoFundMe has released a list of the official verified fundraising pages for the families of several victims who were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Here is a list of the official donation pages:

Victims of the Maine shooting: Steven Vozzella

Tuesday 31 October 2023 09:00 , Ariana Baio

Steven Vozzella, 45, was also part of the gathering of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees bar that night.

His brother Nick Vozzella confirmed to ABC News that he was killed in the shooting. Tribute was paid to Mr Vozella by the National Association of Letter Carriers, which said it was “heartbroken” by the news of his death.

A statement from NALC President Brian L Renfroe read: “Brother Vozzella was only 45 years old. He had much more life to live before it was stolen from him in an all-too-common senseless act of gun violence. Stephen was out enjoying a game of cornhole with friends on Wednesday evening.

“On behalf of NALC, I send my deepest sympathies to Brother Vozzella’s family, friends and colleagues. We mourn the loss of Stephen and all the innocent victims of this tragedy. Our hearts are with Stephen’s loved ones, all of those affected and the entire town of Lewiston.

Mr Renfroe added: “Any life lost to gun violence is one too many. The members of NALC and all Americans deserve to feel safe while on the job, spending time with their families and friends, and in their everyday lives.

“The epidemic of gun violence in this country must end. It is time for lawmakers to take action to protect Americans from the horrific incidents of gun violence that continue to traumatize communities and cause tragic loss of life across the country.”

The NALC is a union representing city delivery letter carriers employed by the US Postal Service.

Steven Vozella (Facebook)

Victims of the Maine shooting: Ron Morin

Tuesday 31 October 2023 08:00 , Ariana Baio

Ronald “Ron” Morin, 55, died during the Maine mass shooting.

Morin’s family paid tribute to him in a Facebook post, writing: “Rest in Paradise, Ronnie. “This smile and your energy will forever be loved and missed.”

Morin’s relative Cecile Francoeur Martin told the Bangor Daily News that he was an “upbeat guy”.

“He was just always smiling, happy,” she said.

“Just one of those people that if you are having a bad day, he was going to make your day better just by his presence.”

Rosa Storer, a stylist at Taboo Hair Design in Lewiston where he had his hair cut for 25 years, called him “an upstanding man with a lot of joy in his heart”.

“He had the best jokes,” she added.

Ron Morin (Facebook)

Victims of the Maine shooting: Bill Brackett

Tuesday 31 October 2023 07:00 , Ariana Baio

Bill Brackett was also attending the community event for deaf people at Schemengees Bar & Grill on Wednesday night.

His father, William Brackett, told ABC News that the group was playing cornhole when the gunman targeted the second location.

Brackett’s friend Nick Perry paid tribute to him on Facebook, writing: “I’ll never forget the laughs I had you in when I was trying to learn some sign language at cornhole.”

Bill Brackett (Facebook)

Victims of the Maine shooting: Michael Deslauriers and Jason Walker

Tuesday 31 October 2023 05:00 , Ariana Baio

Two friends Michael Deslauriers and Jason Walker died saving their family members from the gunfire and then charging at the shooter, it has been revealed.

Deslauriers’ father, Michael Deslauriers Sr, said that his son and Walker were at the bowling alley on Wednesday night when the shooting began.

In a heartbreaking post on the Sabattus Historical Society’s Facebook page, Deslauriers described how the two men leaped into action to try to save others and stop the killings.

“My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley. They made sure their wives and several young children were undercover then they charged the shooter.”

Michael Deslauriers and Jason Walker (Facebook)

Maine governor says she ‘breathed a sigh of relief’ when gunman was found

Tuesday 31 October 2023 04:00 , Ariana Baio

Maine Governor Janet Mills said that she “breathed a sigh of relief” once police found the gunman, Robert Card, deceased on Friday.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Ms Mills said that the discovery of the shooter meant that residents of Lewiston and other parts of Maine were safe from the man who is thought to have carried out the mass shooting that left 18 people dead.

Ms Mills also ordered all flags in Maine to remain lowered until 17 November and announced mental health resources would be available for the public to utilise.

Victims of the Maine shooting: Joshua Seal

Tuesday 31 October 2023 02:00 , Ariana Baio

Joshua Seal, 36, was a well-known American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter. Seal worked for the Pine Tree Society and was hosting a community event for members of the deaf community in Schemengees Bar in Lewiston when the shooting unfolded.

His wife, Elizabeth, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“For those of you who knew him, first and foremost, he was the world’s BEST father to our four pups. He was always there for them, lending an eye or a hand and going to their sporting/extracurricular activities.

“He always loved spending time with them, traveling, going for a day trip to the beach, or going camping for the weekend. Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate.

“He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson. He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for. We love and miss you so so much already, Joshua Alfred Seal. Forever & Always, No Matter What…”

Joshua Seal (Facebook)

Victims of the Maine shooting: Bob and Lucy Violette

Tuesday 31 October 2023 01:00 , Ariana Baio

Bob Violette, a 76-year-old retired Sears mechanic and avid bowler, was identified by his daughter-in-law Cassandra as one of the victims, she told the Portland Press Herald.

Mr Violette, who was a native of Lewiston and ran a youth bowling league, was reportedly killed trying to protect the kids he was responsible for on Wednesday night.

Both he and his wife Lucy were keen bowlers, having started the youth bowling league at Sparetime Recreation, for which Mr Violette was recently inducted into the Maine Bowling Hall of Fame.

“He wouldn’t let you walk out the door without giving him a hug, and a kiss on the cheek. He was just there for everything,” Cassandra said.

She said he had a special bond with his grandkids and was a doting husband to his wife Lucy, who was injured in the shooting. However, her condition is unknown.

“His first thought every day was her,” Cassandra added.

Lucy Violette was later confirmed to have also died following the shooting, during Friday’s press conference.

Bob Violette (Facebook)

Maine shooting survivor reveals how he hid down bowling alley lane amid rampage

Tuesday 31 October 2023 00:00 , Rachel Sharp

A man who survived the horror mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, has revealed how he hid down a bowling alley lane in a desperate bid to escape the gunman.

Brandon told The Associated Press that he was at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley on Wednesday night when gunfire suddenly erupted in the family-friendly establishment.

“We were inside, just a normal night of bowling. Out of nowhere he just came in and there was a loud pop,” he said.

At first, Brandon said he mistook the noise for balloons popping before he turned and saw the gunman brandishing a rifle inside the bowling alley.

Fearing for his safety, he said he ran down the lane and slid into the machinery.

“I thought it was a balloon, I had my back turned to the door,” he said.

“And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon, he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically in where the pins are and climbed on the machine.”

Brandon said he heard around 10 gunshots ring out and that the shooter came within around 15 feet of him.

“He was close, very close,” he said.

Families of Maine shooting victims divided over Robert Card death

Monday 30 October 2023 23:00 , Ariana Baio

The families of the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine are divided over the death of suspect Robert Card, with some saying it was the “ideal outcome”, but others still desperate for answers over the tragedy.

A major police manhunt ended on Friday evening more than 48 hours after the gunman attacked two sites in the city of Lewiston, killing 18 people and wounding 13 more. The gunman was found dead in a woodland area near where the shootings took place.

He is believed to have died by suicide

Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Seal, wife of ASL interpreter Joshua Seal, who was killed in the shootings, said that it was “important” that Card had been found.

“I wanted him to be apprehended. I wanted to ask questions that will not be answered. Why did you do this? What was the motive? Why would you hurt so many families?” she said.

On Card’s death, she added “It’s important that he was found and he’s gone.”

Among those also killed in the shootings were Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron Young, who were caught up in the violence at the Just-In-Time bowling alley. Young’s brother Rob Young told CNN that Card’s death was the “ideal outcome”.

Families of Maine shooting victims divided over Robert Card death

Victims of the Maine shooting: Tommy Conrad

Monday 30 October 2023 22:00 , Ariana Baio

Thomas “Tommy” Conrad, 34, worked as a manager at the bowling alley where the first shooting took place.

His father, Timothy Conrad, confirmed that he was killed in the attack to ABC News. Mr Conrad leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter.

Tommy Conrad (Facebook)

Governor of Maine avoid questions about gunman’s prior history

Monday 30 October 2023 21:30 , Ariana Baio

When confronted about the Maine gunman’s history with law enforcement and mental health problems, Maine Governor Janet Mills gave a vague answer before swiftly moving on from the question.

During a press conference on Monday, reporters asked Ms Mills about details regarding reports that law enforcement officials were aware that Robert Card had made threats against a military facility and had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital for auditory hallucinations.

Law enforcement agencies were supposedly made aware of the gunman in September when an alert was sent to all agencies about him.

However, the gunman was still able to obtain a firearm and eventually committed a mass murder in Lewiston.

But when confronted by the topic, Ms Mills told a reporter: “You’re reporting on reports.”

She assured people they would be conducting a thorough investigation of the matter.

“Those questions are important I can assure you they can be answered in due course, as police conduct all appropriate interviews and determine the facts of the case,” Ms Mills said.

Victims of the Maine shooting: Arthur Strout

Monday 30 October 2023 21:00 , Ariana Baio

Arthur Strout, a 42-year-old father-of-five, was killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille after telling his father he was going to stay for a couple more games.

Arthur Barnard told WCVB that he had been at the bar with his son that night and had left just 10 minutes before the shooting began.

“I left 10 minutes before this happened. He was supposed to leave with me and he decided he wanted to stay for a couple more games,” he said.

He added: “People loved him. They just loved him.”

Arthur Strout (Facebook)

Lewiston Police Department thank resources for help during manhunt

Monday 30 October 2023 20:30 , Ariana Baio

Victims of the Maine shooting: Tricia Asselin

Monday 30 October 2023 20:00 , Ariana Baio

Tricia Asselin, 53, worked part-time at Just-In-Time Recreation and was bowling on Wednesday night when the gunman came in and opened fire, according to CNN.

Her brother DJ Johnson told the outlet: “What I’m told is that when it all started happening, she ran up to the counter and started to call 911, and that’s when she was shot.

“That was just her. She wasn’t going to run (away). She was going to try and help.”

Mr Johnson said that his sister was “the rock” of his family. He added that his other sister was also at the bowling alley but was able to escape.

Ms Asselin’s sister Bobbi Lynn-Nichols told People magazine “We were just running, and I kept saying: ‘I want my sister out of there’. And she called 911 and put herself in his way by trying to get help. She’s a hero. My sister is a hero.”

Tricia Asselin (Facebook)

Mystery note left behind by Maine mass shooting suspect revealed

Monday 30 October 2023 19:30 , Rachel Sharp

Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card left behind a mystery note after he allegedly went on a killing rampage at a bowling alley and bar in the small town of Lewiston.

Maine’s Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed in a press conference on Friday that a note had been recovered in the wake of Wednesday’s attacks which left 18 victims dead and another 13 wounded.

However, Mr Sauschuck refused to reveal the contents of the note, hinting that it may point to a possible motive for the killings.

The revelation came hours before authorities found Card’s body in a wooded area close to a recycling area where he used to work. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted wound.

Police sources had previously told ABC News that a “suicide note” addressed to his son had been found inside Mr Card’s home during a search.

The sources said the note contained the suspect’s rantings as well as some personal information such as bank account details.

As well as the note, a law enforcement official told CNN that Mr Card’s cellphone had also been recovered.

Details of the note come as authorities admitted that they still don’t know where the accused mass killer is almost 36 hours on from the shootings.

Divers had joined the search, scouring the waterways close to the boat landing where Card’s vehicle was found abandoned late on Wednesday night.

Victims of the Maine shooting: Bryan McFarlane

Monday 30 October 2023 19:00 , Ariana Baio

Bryan MacFarlane was confirmed death by his sister. McFarlane was one of the participants in a deaf cornhole tournament that was happening in Schemengees bar when the second shooting incident occurred.

His sister told CNN that Mr McFarlane usually went to the bar on Wednesdays for weekly cornhole sessions and to hang out with his friends.

He was one of the first people in the state of Maine to get his commercial trucking license. He worked as a truck driver and loved riding his motorcycle and playing with his dog, his sister said.

Mr McFarlane’s stepmother, Catherine Dunn, also told CNN she was also concerned about his dog.

“He takes his dog everywhere,” she said. “I don’t know if his dog is in his truck at Schemengees’ bar, still. Or if he’s at his house, or if he’s still alive.”

Bryan MacFarlane (Facebook)

Lewiston residents brave the streets amid manhunt after shelter-in-place lifted

Monday 30 October 2023 18:30 , Ariana Baio

Traffic surged back onto the streets of Lewiston on Friday night after authorities rescinded a shelter-in-place order implemented when an armed suspect killed 18, injured 13 more and vanished without a trace two days earlier.

Lewiston locals brave the streets after shelter-in-place order lifted

Locals remember victims at a community vigil

Monday 30 October 2023 18:00 , Andrea Blanco and Sheila Flynn

Locals were fortifying themselves for more memorials and upcoming funerals; thousands of Mainers from near and far headed to a vigil Sunday night at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The church holds 2,200, but authorities had already set up a large outdoor screen on church grounds to deal with overflow before services began.

Almost everyone walking into the Basilica had some personal connection to the tragedy in the tight-knit New England community.

Greg Hird, 38, had played in the same bowling league as Tricia Asselin, the sole woman killed in the massacre, and regularly bowled with her. When he heard the news of the shooting, he called her phone eight times — but no one answered.

“She was just the greatest person ever,” said Mr Hird, weeping as he spoke about his friend. “No matter what was going on in her life, she would give everything back. Truly the sweetest woman I’ve ever met.”

Greg Hird at the vigil (Andrea Blanco / The Independent)

Inside the basilica during Lewiston’s first major vigil for the shooting victims (Andrea Blanco / The Independent)

Lewiston resident tried to save children during massacre

Monday 30 October 2023 17:30 , Andrea Blanco and Sheila Flynn

Thomas Giberti, the 69-year-old former manager of the bowling alley where a Maine shooter began a shooting rampage that killed 18, astonishingly left a Lewiston-area hospital on Saturday just days after the attack – carrying seven new bullet wounds and a deep grief for friends massacred.

“He’s been through a few surgeries over the last couple days,” his nephew, Will Bourgault, told The Independent. “It’s pretty much a miracle, honestly. He was shot four times in his left leg and three times in his right leg.”

Mr Giberti, who regularly spends evenings at Just-In-Time Recreation and knows the bowling alley intimately as a former employee, had stepped away from the lanes in the moments before the shooting started – but returned to find flashes of light and quickly realised an attack was underway.

He was trying to shepherd children at the bowling alley to safety but was struck by gunfire in the back doorway, his nephew said. Instinctively swinging his legs out of the way, he managed to pull himself against a corner and sat there until a paramedic found him and made a tourniquet with Mr Giberti’s own belt to stop the bleeding.

“He’s a very humble person and doesn’t like the spotlight at all,” Mr Bourgault told The Independent. “He said, ‘I’m not a hero, I just reacted,’ ... And I told him, ‘Tom, that’s what heroes do. You could have run out the back door yourself, but you didn’t. You chose to go into the bowling alley where the gunfire was coming from and get those kids.’”

Maine police were warned about gunman weeks before rampage

Monday 30 October 2023 17:00 , Ariana Baio

A statewide awareness alert was issued in mid-September to watch for Robert Card after he made threats against a National Guard base in Saco, Maine.

The Sagadahoc County sergeant learned that a fellow guardsman had raised concerns that Card would “snap and commit a mass shooting”.

A statewide awareness alert was issued in mid-September asking every law enforcement agency in the state to watch for the suspected gunman – but police were unable to locate him.

Maine police reveal major warning sign ahead of Lewiston shooting

Maine State Police release victim’s personal property

Monday 30 October 2023 16:30 , Ariana Baio

On Monday, the Maine State Police said they were able to release personal property belonging to the victims of the mass shooting that occurred last week.

Law enforcement officials are asking people to go to the Family Assistance Center at the Lewiston Armory to pick up any property.

At a cafe on Saturday, friends honour the life of Rob Morin

Monday 30 October 2023 16:00 , Sheila Flynn and Andrea Blanco

The morning after Maine authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order upon discovery of the fugitive shooter’s body, popular Lewiston breakfast spot DuBois Cafe reopened.

Beloved regular Ronald Morin, who came in most Saturdays to entertain staff with his dad jokes as he ordered the same meal, wasn’t there.

But his friends were.

“They filled up this entire corner of the restaurant, and they all got something similar – so he would typically get a ham and Cooper cheese omelet, hash browns on the side, no toast typically, and bacon on the side,” waitress Alyssa Black told The Independent on Sunday. “Everyone came in yesterday, and they got pretty much his meal – the bacon on the side, no toast, no sides.”

Mr Morin was among the 18 people killed Wednesday night when 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card opened fire at a Lewiston bar and a bowling alley, injuring 13 more and forever scarring Maine’s second-largest city.

“It was hard coming into work yesterday,” says Ms Black, a mother of two young boys and a Maine native, describing the mood amongst Mr Morin’s friends and the cafe staff as “heavy but light.”

“We’re finally ready to move forward. So it was sad and heavy; we feel it in people’s hearts and in people’s spirits,” she said. “But people were happy, because people were excited to come together again, and they were excited to celebrate him – because what the shooter took from him, we can never get that back. So we wanted to celebrate him in who he was, and he was a wonderful, wonderful man.”

(Facebook)

Maine shooter was denied purchase of silencer months earlier

Monday 30 October 2023 15:30 , Ariana Baio

Approximately three months before Robert Card killed 18 people and injured 13 others in a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, a gun shop denied him the purchase of a firearm silencer after he disclosed that he had mental health problems according to reports.

Rick LaChapelle, the owner of Coastal Defense Firearms in the nearby town of Auburn, told ABC News that Card tried to buy a silencer on 5 August.

“He came in and filled out the form, he checked off a box that incriminated himself saying that he was in an institution,” Mr LaChapelle said.

The shooter previously spent time in a mental health rehabilitation center after reporting auditory hallucinations.

He reported his stay on Form 4473 which asks: “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?”

“Our staff was fantastic, let him finish filling out the form, and said, ‘I’m sorry, Mr Card, we cannot give you this… at this point in time, we cannot release this silencer to you because of the answers that you’ve given us.”

A person cannot purchase a silencer if they have been determined to be mentally unfit – that is if they are a danger to themselves or others or if they have been involuntarily admitted to a mental institution.

Though the gunman had mental health problems, he was able to purchase his firearm legally. In Maine, a person can buy a gun from a licensed gun dealer without a concealed carry permit – though they still have to pass a federal background check.

The FBI said there was no information on the gunman when conducting a background check that would have prevented him from legally purchasing a firearm.

People can also buy firearms at a gun show in Maine to bypass the background check requirement.

Mr LaChapelle said that after they turned him away from the purchase, he was “polite”.

“He says, ‘Not a problem. Ok, let me have my attorney look at it, and I’ll just come back and get it later on... Then he left the store and never came back,” Mr LaChapelle said.

Victims of the Maine shooting: Joseph Walker

Monday 30 October 2023 15:00 , Ariana Baio

The father of Joseph Walker – a bar manager at Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston – identified his son as one of the 18 victims who died in Wednesday’s shooting in Maine.

It took over 14 hours for Mr Walker to be notified about his son, and he said his family was “suffering and dying in a nightmare we don’t understand.”

Joseph Walker’s wife, Tracey, posted a plea on Facebook for answers about her husband after she hadn’t heard from him following the shooting.

“Please pray, I haven’t heard anything about my husband Joseph Walker he was at Schemengee’s,” she wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, the bar manager’s devastated father told NBC that he knew his son was dead.

“If you had my gut right now, I feel like I’m squashed with a vice,” Mr Walker said at the time. “My neck in the back of my head feels like there’s a vice squashing it the other way.”

“And I don’t know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead -- and I know he’s dead. I know it as well as I know I’m standing here telling you because he’s not here and he’s not at any other hospital and he’s not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there.”

Joseph Walker (Facebook)

Maine State Police release vehicles from scene of shooting

Monday 30 October 2023 14:30 , Ariana Baio

On Saturday, the Maine State Police told residents who had vehicles at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille they were able to retrieve them.

Police said the first wave of vehicles would be released to those who have their car keys in their possession.

“If you have your keys in your possession you or a loved one are now free to retrieve your vehicle. For the remaining vehicles we are working to release those as soon as possible,” the Maine State Police said on Saturday.

The police were hoping to release all other vehicles by Sunday.

In photos: Locals attend vigil for victims of Maine shooting

Monday 30 October 2023 14:00 , Ariana Baio

On Sunday evening, more than 1,000 members of the Lewiston community came together to honour the lives lost in the mass shooting that took place last week.

Photos from the event show mourners gathered with candles, photos, flowers and more to remember the 18 people killed and pray for the 13 others injured after the shooting.

Members of the community used American Sign Language to sign “I love you” in honour of the four deaf people who were killed during the shooting.

People sign

People linger after a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine (AP)

Mourners look at pictures of the victims during a vigil for the victims of the deadly mass shooting, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, in Lewiston, Maine, U.S., October 29, 2023 (REUTERS)

Victims of the Maine shooting: Aaron and Bill Young

Monday 30 October 2023 13:30 , Ariana Baio

Aaron Young, 14, and his father, Bill Young, 44, went to Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley for an evening with their bowling league on Wednesday night when gunfire erupted.

Young’s brother, Rob, told Reuters that for hours after the shooting, their family had no idea what happened to the father and son.

Bill’s cousin Kim McConville told NBC News that the family had tracked his cellphone and found it located at the bowling alley where the first shooting took place.

“It’s total chaos,” she told the network prior to learning of their deaths.

“People aren’t getting any of the information they need. You know, it’s there. They’re not getting anything new. They’re not telling them any more than we’re getting off a news conference.”

The search ended tragically on Thursday afternoon when the family learned that both the father and son were killed in the attack.

Ms McConville said that they were just “innocent people” enjoying a night together at the bowling alley.

“Just innocent people out for a night of bowling,” she said. “This was a children’s event. You know, who expects a shooter to go into a children’s event? But you know, this is a crazy world that we live in today.”

Bill Young and Aaron Young (NBC Boston)

Monday 30 October 2023 13:00 , Kelly Rissman

A hero emerges during the shooting

Thomas Giberti now has seven bullet wounds after being struck in Wednesday’s attacks at the bowling alley, Just-In-Time Recreation.

He was trying to shepherd children at the bowling alley to safety but was struck by gunfire in the back doorway, his nephew said. Instinctively swinging his legs out of the way, he managed to pull himself against a corner and sat there until a paramedic found him and made a tourniquet with Mr Giberti’s own belt to stop the bleeding.

“He’s a very humble person and doesn’t like the spotlight at all,” Mr Bourgault, Mr Giberti’s nephew, told The Independent. “He said, ‘I’m not a hero, I just reacted,’ ... And I told him, ‘Tom, that’s what heroes do. You could have run out the back door yourself, but you didn’t. You chose to go into the bowling alley where the gunfire was coming from and get those kids.’”

Lewiston locals untangle grief and relief in the wake of Maine’s first mass shooting

Maine police were warned gunman would ‘snap and commit mass shooting’ weeks before rampage

Monday 30 October 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

Maine police were warned that Robert Card would “snap and commit a mass shooting” weeks before his rampage, according to reports.

The Maine National Guard asked local police to conduct a welfare check on Card, an army reservist, after he made threats against his US army base, less than six weeks before he killed 18 people in a mass shooting on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source.

A statewide awareness alert was issued in mid-September to watch for Card, but police were unable to locate him. The Sagadahoc County sergeant later learned a fellow guardsman was “concerned” Card would “snap and commit a mass shooting”.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said he sent the awareness alert to every law enforcement agency in the state after his deputy conducted a welfare check to Card’s home without any sign of the reservist.

Maine police reveal major warning sign ahead of Lewiston shooting

Monday 30 October 2023 12:00 , Kelly Rissman

WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris condemns ‘senseless gun violence’

Heartbreaking tribute to victim at Lewiston cafe

Monday 30 October 2023 11:30 , Rachel Sharp

The morning after Maine authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order upon discovery of the fugitive shooter’s body, popular Lewiston breakfast spot DuBois Cafe reopened.

Beloved regular Ronald Morin, who came in most Saturdays to entertain staff with his dad jokes as he ordered the same meal, wasn’t there. But his friends were.

“They filled up this entire corner of the restaurant, and they all got something similar – so he would typically get a ham and Cooper cheese omelet, hash browns on the side, no toast typically, and bacon on the side,” waitress Alyssa Black told The Independent on Sunday. “Everyone came in yesterday, and they got pretty much his meal – the bacon on the side, no toast, no sides.”

Ms Black, 33, had loved serving the 55-year-old, describing him as “a treasured member of the community” who regularly spoke about his children and “was just a beacon of light and fun and such a wonderful gentleman.”

Mr Morin was among the 18 people killed Wednesday night when 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card opened fire at a Lewiston bar and a bowling alley, injuring 13 more and forever scarring Maine’s second-largest city.

Ronald Morin (Facebook)

Monday 30 October 2023 11:00 , Kelly Rissman

Ominous timing: The Senate passed a relevant amendment just before the shooting

Mere hours before Robert Card, a US army reservist, allegedly began his shooting spree on Wednesday, the Senate approved an amendment that would cut down background check requirements for some veterans and service members with mental health issues.

The amendment aims to prevent veterans from losing their gun rights, and prevents the Department of Veterans Affairs from reporting certain veterans to the National Criminal Background Check system when their finances are being managed by a conservator at the VA.

Reports have suggested that Card had been hearing voices and was upset by them. Officials also said at Saturday’s press conference that there is a “strong mental health cloud over what happened,” but dismissed the theory that he had been hearing voices.

‘A love that cannot be gunned down’: Lewiston holds vigil for shooting victims

Monday 30 October 2023 10:30 , Rachel Sharp

Thousands turned out on Sunday night at a Maine basilica for a vigil remembering those senselessly killed days earlier by the state’s first mass shooter – as friends and family remembered loved ones with smaller, beautiful gestures, as well.

‘A love that cannot be gunned down’: Lewiston holds vigil for shooting victims

Monday 30 October 2023 10:06 , Kelly Rissman

What was the motive for the attack?

Perhaps the biggest question looming in the wake of the tragedy is what could have driven suspect Robert Card to execute this brutal attack?

However, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed at an early press conference on Friday that the suspect did leave behind a mystery note after allegedly going on the killing rampage.

Officials have refused to reveal the contents of the note, hinting that it may point to a possible motive for the killings.

Police sources had previously told ABC News that a “suicide note” addressed to his son had been found inside Card’s home during a search.

The sources said the note contained the suspect’s rantings as well as some personal information such as bank account details.

As well as the note, a law enforcement official told CNN that Card’s cellphone had also been recovered.

Monday 30 October 2023 09:00 , Kelly Rissman

The ‘difficult corner’ Republicans have found themselves in regarding guns

The interview illustrates well the difficult corner where Republicans now find themselves — simultaneously pushing for the government to have more power against individuals in some areas and less power in others. And unable to risk the political consequences of supporting reforms to gun legislation, the party finds itself in the wilderness when attempting to offer meaningful responses to mass shootings, John Bowden reports.

Ron DeSantis spins contradictory gun views after Maine shooting

Monday 30 October 2023 08:00 , Kelly Rissman

The president’s response to the shooting

This was a tragic two days for the families in Maine who have been devastated by gun violence.



At least eighteen souls brutally slain and more injured, and scores of family and friends praying and experiencing trauma no one ever wants to imagine.



We’re grateful that Lewiston… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 28, 2023

Americans should not have to live like this. I call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep Americans safe. And I will continue doing everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic.



The Lewiston community, and all Americans, deserve nothing less. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 28, 2023

Monday 30 October 2023 07:00 , Kelly Rissman

Mystery lingers around the note left by the suspected shooter

Maine’s Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed in a press conference on Friday that a note had been recovered in the wake of Wednesday’s attacks which left 18 victims dead and another 13 wounded.

However, Mr Sauschuck refused to reveal the contents of the note, hinting that it may point to a possible motive for the killings.

The revelation came hours before authorities found Card’s body in a wooded area close to a recycling area where he used to work. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted wound.

Police sources had previously told ABC News that a “suicide note” addressed to his son had been found inside Mr Card’s home during a search.

Victims of the Maine shooting: Peyton Brewer-Ross

Monday 30 October 2023 12:32 , Ariana Baio

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, is among the victims of the mass shooting.

The Maine AFL-CIO – a state federation of over 160 local labor unions – announced that Brewer-Ross was among those killed. He worked at a pipe shop in Bath Iron Works.

Brewer-Ross was a father and “loved by his community” the federation wrote on X, sharing a picture of him smiling and holding a young child. He was also a member of the Machinists Local S6 union.

He was a lover of the game cornhole and was at Schemengees Bar and Grille playing in a tournament went the gunman opened fire.

He is survived by his fiance and his daughter.

Peyton Brewer-Ross (Facebook)

Monday 30 October 2023 05:00 , Kelly Rissman

A timeline of the tragedy

Months before the deadly attacks, Robert Card, a US Army reservist, was reportedly held in a mental facility for weeks over the summer. He was taken by police in July for evaluation at the urging of concerned military officials.

In mid-September, a statewide awareness alert was issued after Card made threats against the base in Saco, Maine.

Fast forward to Wednesday, 25 October...

Minutes before 7pm on Wednesday night, shots were fired at Just-in-Time Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way in Lewiston, Maine.

At 7.08pm, multiple 911 calls reported an active shooter at Schemengees Bar and Grill on Lincoln Street, just four miles from the bowling alley.

Just after 8pm, Maine State Police urged Lewiston residents to shelter in place. “Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations,” the department wrote.

At 8.06pm, police released a photo of the shooter to the media, and an hour and a half later, the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in photos as Card. Among the first calls were from Card’s family members, officials revealed on Saturday morning.

Two hours later, at 9.56pm, state police officers alerted that they had found a “vehicle of interest” in Lisbon at Pejepscot Boat Launch, prompting the shelter-in-place advisory to extend to Lisbon. The Lewiston Police posted a photo on Wednesday night of a white Subaru station wagon. That vehicle was registered to Card, police said. A long gun was found in the vehicle.

By Friday evening, police had found Card’s body — in a box trailer in Maine Recycling Corporation’s overflow lot. Authorities believe he took his own life. It’s not entirely clear how Card wound up at the recycling facility, but it is believed that he walked from the boat landing via a trail that linked the two locations.

Monday 30 October 2023 03:00 , Kelly Rissman

Maine Sen Susan Collins’ statement after the shooting

Monday 30 October 2023 02:00 , Kelly Rissman

Lewiston begins to heal, days after gunman found dead

The parking lot was full Saturday morning at Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery in Lewiston after “a very quiet couple of days out here,” manager Brittany Peterson said. “There was no movement; the only movements that you heard were police sirens and helicopters.”

Local authorities announced counselling services at different locations on Saturday for people directly impacted by the shootings and for members of the wider community. Residents swarmed supermarkets and other stores, which had been completely shuttered since the shelter-in-place order was implemented on Wednesday as a manhunt began.

Sunday 29 October 2023 23:00 , Kelly Rissman

Heartbreaking final text to Maine mass shooting victim who died trying to take down Card, revealed

Thomas “Tommy” Conrad had been planning on doing a pumpkin carving at the bowling alley for the kids in the Lewiston community before a gunman opened fire in a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 people.

Now, mourners are leaving Jack-o-lanterns outside Just-In-Time Recreation as a tribute for the 34-year-old manager, who was killed in the attack while trying to take down the shooter.

As news of the massacre broke, Alex McMahan, who co-owns a chain of dispensaries in the area, texted his longtime customer and buddy Conrad: “Are you okay, brother?”

“And he obviously didn’t text back,” Mr McMahan told The Independent.

A GoFundMe created for Conrad’s family describes him as a man who was “devoted to his job, his game and his young daughter, Caroline.”

“He died a hero,” the campaign stated. “He put his life in harm’s way to charge the gunman and save the children who were there.”

Friend shares heartbreaking final text to ‘hero’ Maine shooting victim

Sunday 29 October 2023 21:30 , Kelly Rissman

A second vigil will be held at 6pm on Sunday

Sunday’s vigil well be held from 6-8pm at the Franco Center in Lewiston to mourn the 18 lives lost in the mass shooting.

Last night, a candlelight vigil was held at Worumbo in Lisbon.