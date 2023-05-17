Lewiston man admits to having prohibited ammunition

May 16—PORTLAND — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Shaiquan Moran-Stenson, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court before Judge George Z. Singal.

Moran-Stenson fired roughly a dozen gunshots near 87 Bartlett St. in Lewiston the night of Dec. 29, 2021, according to court documents.

Area video cameras recorded him firing shots across the street before running and fleeing in a parked red SUV and firing additional shots as the vehicle drove away.

Investigators recovered roughly a dozen .40-caliber shell casings from the area of 87 Bartlett St. and along the path of the departing SUV, according to documents.

At the time of the shooting, Moran-Stenson was on supervised release for a conviction of possession of a firearm and ammunition in New York and was prohibited from possessing ammunition, court documents said.

Moran-Stenson faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release on the charge of possession of ammunition by a felon.

His sentencing date hasn't been scheduled.

The Lewiston Police Department, Portland Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.