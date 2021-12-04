Lewiston man arrested after allegedly shooting gun to stop vehicle

Dec. 4—LEWISTON — A local man was arrested Friday night after police were called to Macadamia Lane for a report of gunfire.

Hassan Alew, 50, of 9 Macadamia Lane, was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm and refusing to submit to arrest. Police said Alew had fired a shot at a vehicle during a dispute at about 6:30 p.m.

When the incident was first reported, police were told that a shot had been fired and that the man who fired it was outside with the gun.

Androscoggin County sheriff's deputies were in the area and responded along with Lewiston police. A brief standoff with police ensued before the suspect dropped the weapon, police said.

"Alew would not immediately comply with several commands of officers and deputies to put the gun down," according to Lewiston police Chief David St. Pierre. "He eventually put the gun down beside him but continued to ignore and defy additional orders, thereby leading to the additional charge of refusing to submit."

The incident was still being investigated on Saturday. Police said it appeared that Alew had fired a shot with the intention of disabling a vehicle rather than trying to inflict injury. By the time police arrived, that vehicle had been driven from the scene. Police said it did not appear the vehicle had been struck.

Alew was released on bail this morning.