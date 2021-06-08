Lewiston man arrested and charged in June 3 Auburn Walmart shooting

Jun. 8—AUBURN — Police arrested a 19-year-old Lewiston man in connection with a shooting last week in the Walmart parking lot.

In a statement released to the media Monday, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said Sincere George, of 617 Main St., Lewiston turned himself over to local police detectives. Investigators had been in contact with George and his family over the weekend and were successful in coordinating his surrender.

Police had been seeking his whereabouts after a shooting about 9:20 p.m., on June 3 at the Walmart Superstore on Mount Auburn Avenue that injured a 19-year-old man. The shooting followed a physical altercation, police said.

George and the shooting victim reportedly knew each other.

Cougle said Monday the victim had been treated for his injuries and released from a Lewiston hospital.

George was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm; both are felonies.

An unnamed 16-year-old male was arrested on June 4 and also was charged with those two crimes.

In a police affidavit, Detective David Madore wrote that a witness had been with the victim when they were in the Walmart parking lot. A black car that police later identified as a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, had passed them at the Turner Street entrance and later pulled up next to them in the lot where two men got out.

The witness told police he and the victim had had issues with the juvenile passenger in the car a couple of months earlier, but they'd believed they had been resolved.

The passenger approached the victim and said he'd heard the victim had been looking for him. The two engaged in a fist fight, with the victim putting the passenger in a headlock, but let him go after the passenger stopped resisting, according to the witness.

The driver of the Cobalt returned to the vehicle and retrieved a fanny pack that he tossed to the passenger, according to the witness, who told police he heard, "a loud bang and saw the victim bleeding from the chest area."

Story continues

The driver and passenger then fled the scene in the black Chevy Cobalt, according to the victim.

George appeared Monday in 8th District Court in Lewiston via teleconference from Androscoggin County Jail. He was appointed a lawyer and a judge set bail at $10,000 in cash. If released on bail, he must have avoid all contact with the victim, the witness or the juvenile named in the affidavit.

George was also barred from possessing any dangerous weapons and was informed that he could be searched at random.