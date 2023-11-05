Lewiston man arrested, charged with murder Saturday night following standoff with police

Nov. 5—A Lewiston man was arrested and charged with murder Saturday night after another man died at a local hospital earlier in the day, according to the Maine State Police.

Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested for murder after he refused to leave a residence, prompting the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team to respond.

State and local police and other emergency workers responded to a call at 5:40 p.m. Saturday near 1344 Sabattus St., according to officials.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department confirmed at 6:30 p.m. that police were in a standoff near that location.

At about 10 p.m., Thibodeau was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. An officer at the scene said no one had been injured

The victim was Anthony Ayotte, 40, of Lewiston, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Police said Ayotte was dropped off at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at the emergency department at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Ayotte was treated but died Saturday morning.

Detectives from the Lewiston Police Department and the state police conducted interviews and collected evidence, which led to obtaining an arrest warrant for Thibodeau. Police located Thibodeau at the Sabattus Street residence where he was later taken into custody.

Police believe Thibodeau dropped Ayotte at the hospital Friday night. The two men knew each other, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety.

No cause of death was released on Sunday.

Thibodeau's body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was expected Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Thibodeau is expected to make an initial appearance Monday at Androscoggin District Court, Moss said.

Sun Journal reporter Joe Charpentier contributed to this report.