Lewiston man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting girl younger than age 12 in Wilton

Jan. 23—WILTON — A Lewiston man accused of unlawful sexual contact with a girl younger than 12 years old was arrested Sunday, Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes said Monday.

Richard C. Bradbury, 59, was charged with felony unlawful sexual contact after Officer Brian Lynch investigated a report received Friday afternoon, Kyes said. The incidents occurred periodically over several months, he said.

Officer Rex Schweighofer took the child and family members to Franklin Memorial Hospital for an examination. The girl will be interviewed by the Franklin County Children's Advocacy Center, the chief said.

Bradbury is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington while he awaits an initial court appearance, a corrections officer said.

A conviction for felony unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.