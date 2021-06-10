Lewiston man arrested on drug, gun, assault charges

Jun. 10—LEWISTON — Police who responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Bartlett Street Tuesday say they recovered drugs and firearms from the man who lived in the apartment.

Anthony Barrett Cremona, 40, of 83 Bartlett St., was arrested on charges of domestic assault and terrorizing after police went to that address at about 5 p.m.

He was later booked on additional drug and firearm charges after police said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, weapons and cash inside the home.

Police and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a warrant on Cremona's home, they said, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the Lewiston area.

Investigators said they recovered 130 grams of meth, 150 grams of cocaine, 150 grams of cocaine base, seven firearms, including shotguns, rifles and pistols, and $16,000 in cash they believe to be drug proceeds.

Police said they also found scales, packaging and other items related to "large scale drug distribution."

The street value of the drugs recovered was estimated at more than $40,000.

Cremona was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where he remained on Wednesday on $20,000 bail. He is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday.

Cremona has a criminal history of thefts in the Lewiston area dating back to 2008. In 2020, he was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of theft by deception, although the sentence was suspended.

Cremona was also sentenced to two years of probation on the theft conviction. He was charged on Tuesday with violating that probation.