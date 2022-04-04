Lewiston man arrested on several charges, including armed robbery, after leading police on chase

Apr. 4—A Lewiston man suspected of having committed an armed robbery in Auburn was apprehended Sunday after a chase involving the Maine and New Hampshire state police, according to officials.

Ahmed Duale, 27, was located by state troopers while driving through Scarborough, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss said Duale fled as troopers attempted to stop him, and many attempts to deploy spike mats were unsuccessful.

Duale continued to drive recklessly as he fled, swerving in and out of lanes, according to Moss.

Troopers continued to pursue Duale into New Hampshire, when the New Hampshire State Police took over, although the Maine State Police assisted by preventing Duale from using crossover lanes to maneuver through traffic. Moss said.

While attempting to use a crossover lane, Duale hit a Maine State Police cruiser at a speed.

Taking advantage of the contact between the vehicles, a state trooper was able to stop Duale's vehicle and Duale was taken into custody, according to Moss.

Duale faces several charged in Maine, including armed robbery, eluding, aggravated driving to endanger, criminal speed and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Duale, who also faces charges in New Hampshire, was taken by the New Hampshire State Police to Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood.