Lewiston man arrested on stolen gun charge

Mar. 25—A Lewiston man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a gun crime after the car he was riding in was stopped on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk.

Police said Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property, a firearm, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to a statement released Friday by Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday about 10 p.m., a state police trooper stopped a car for speeding on Interstate 95 in Kennebunk, Moss wrote. The rental car was occupied by two juvenile males and two men.

Through the trooper's investigation, three loaded handguns were seized, two of which had rounds in the chambers, she wrote. One of the handguns had been reported stolen from Saco in a motor vehicle burglary.

Also seized from the vehicle were 18 grams of crack cocaine and two grams of fentanyl, she wrote.

Three of the occupants were arrested.

After contacting juvenile probation, one of the juveniles was released to a parent.

The other juvenile was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland and appeared in court Thursday morning and was released to his parents on house arrest, Moss wrote.

Ahmed was transported to the York County Jail in Alfred from where he was released Thursday on $5,000 cash bail.

The fourth occupant of the car had not been charged as of Friday afternoon.