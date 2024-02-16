Lewiston man avoids prison time for aggravated DUI

Feb. 16—A 37-year-old man avoided a prison sentence for aggravated DUI through a plea agreement and showing the court his commitment to treatment for alcoholism.

Jonathan T. Evans, of Lewiston, was charged Feb. 4, 2023, for running over a woman in his vehicle as she tried to prevent him from leaving a party and driving drunk, according to a probable cause affidavit. He appeared out of custody Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, accompanied by about 15 friends and family members during his sentencing.

He pleaded guilty Dec. 8 through a Rule 11 agreement, which is binding on the court, so that if the agreement isn't followed the guilty plea can be revoked. But 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans (no relation) had discretion on some of the sentencing options as part of the agreement.

She suspended Jonathan Evans' 2- to 15-year prison sentence and instead sentenced him to 100 days of jail, minus three days as credit for time served. Judge Evans also ordered 100 hours of community service and authorized him for work release.

He will be on probation for 15 years and will pay $1,290.50 in fees as well as restitution to the victim that will be determined at a later date. His probation officer can also order 30 days of discretionary jail. Judge Evans also ordered that a no-contact order between Jonathan Evans and the victim continue for 15 years, that his driver's license remain suspended until March 2028 and that an interlock device remain on his vehicle until 2029.

Judge Evans commended Jonathan Evans on his sobriety and the progress he's made but warned him about reverting back to old habits.

"Now that your sentence is imposed, don't let up," Judge Evans said. "You have to keep focused. You have seen what happens if you do not."

Jonathan Evans addressed Judge Evans in court by reading a lengthy statement, often becoming emotional. He apologized for his actions to the victim, his family and the community. He said he was taking responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and taking the incident and his treatment seriously.

"I want the streets to be safe for my children along with everyone else," Jonathan Evans said.

Jonathan Evans had a previous DUI, and remained sober for 10 years, but thought his drinking was under control and he didn't take treatment as seriously as he does now. He also wants to help support others on their journey to sobriety and speak on the dangers of DUIs by starting a victim impact panel, similar to one in Latah County. Judge Evans told Jonathan Evans that if he started a panel in Nez Perce County, it could count as his community service.

"Life without alcohol is actually pretty great," Jonathan Evans said. "If I take alcohol out of my life, you will never see me in this courtroom again."

Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Patzer told Judge Evans that the victim in the case wasn't present in the courtroom, but had submitted a victim impact statement to the judge, which she didn't want read in court. Judge Evans said she received the impact statement along with a presentencing investigation report.

Patzer summarized the case for Judge Evans, saying it was delayed as the victim recovered from injuries and has been in mediation since July. Patzer noted the victim was present during the mediation and agreed to a work release so Jonathan Evans can pay her medical bills.

"(The victim) is satisfied with this resolution," Patzer said. "It is important to (the victim) for this case to be over and have closure."

Jonathan Evans' defense attorney, Robyn McPherson, acknowledged the work that went into mediating the case and that Jonathan Evans wanted to take responsibility for what he did. She said the mediation was often emotional for the victim, the victim's family, the defendant and the defendant's family.

"This can allow all the people affected by this tragic event to heal and find peace and closure," McPherson said.

McPherson noted that Jonathan Evans received many letters of support, including from people at ChangePoint, a behavioral health treatment facility in Lewiston. Those letters show the changes individuals have seen in Jonathan Evans, even from his previous time in treatment.

Judge Evans addressed Jonathan Evans before she issued her sentence and said he "hit the nail on the head" when he said he hadn't taken treatment seriously before. She said when she was a magistrate judge she oversaw countless DUI cases and told Jonathan Evans that most people don't take those cases seriously until it causes injury or takes a life.

"People don't think it's as serious as it is," Judge Evans said.

Judge Evans explained that most DUI cases don't get to that point because a law enforcement officer stops it "before something bad happens." In his case, there was an injury "that can't be healed," she said.

However, she appreciated his efforts in his sobriety and raising awareness on the issue in the community.

"I think you have a lot to offer in that regard to help the community and I hope you do follow through with that," Judge Evans said.

