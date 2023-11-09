Lewiston man charged with 2 felonies in September police chase

Nov. 8—AUBURN — A Lewiston man who reportedly led police on a chase through that city in September was charged Tuesday with two felonies.

Police said Robert G. True, 52, was driving a pickup truck through downtown Lewiston on Sept. 1 when he led officers on a wild pursuit that included the outskirts of the city before ending on the Maine Turnpike.

An officer had spotted the truck being driven erratically downtown in Lewiston, police said.

Witnesses said the pursuit started about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and continued along Sabattus Street, Randall and Pond roads.

One witness estimated the truck's speed at 50 mph, while another witness said it was going 80 mph or faster.

Police broke off the pursuit for safety reasons, but later resumed the chase, which ended about 7:20 p.m. when True was taken into custody.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted True on Tuesday on charges of eluding an officer and operating after revocation, both felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also faces misdemeanor charges, including driving to endanger, criminal speed, improper plates and violation of condition of release, each punishable by up to six months in jail.

Auburn City Council sees considerable turnover

Turnover in Lewiston and Auburn