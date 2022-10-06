Lewiston man charged in April police chase

Oct. 6—LEWISTON — An Androscoggin County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Lewiston man in connection with a police chase that followed a convenience store robbery in April.

Ahmed M. Duale, 27, was indicted on charges of eluding police, driving to endanger and criminal speed in the April 3 chase that began in Lewiston and ended in New Hampshire.

On the day of the chase, police had been searching for Duale in connection with a robbery at the Nouria store on Center Street. In July, Duale was indicted by a different grand jury in connection with that robbery. In that indictment, he was charged with a felony count of robbery, which carries a potential 30-year prison sentence.

He'll face additional time if convicted of the charges handed up Wednesday.

Police said that on the morning of April 3, officers responded to an alarm at the Nouria store in the Irving gas station, where clerks reported a customer making threats. According to an employee, Duale became irate during an exchange with the shift manager, allegedly brandishing a knife and breaking a display and stealing some items on his way out.

Following the altercation, Duale was allegedly involved in an argument with a woman at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 345 Main St. in Lewiston, where he was seen by Lewiston police who attempted to stop him. A chase ensued and Lewiston police ended it in the area of Alfred Plourde Parkway, police said.

Shortly after, state police engaged in a high-speed chase with Duale on the turnpike, eventually following him into New Hampshire. Duale was taken into custody without further incident, police said. He was later returned to Maine.