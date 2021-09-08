Lewiston man charged with arson at Rumford market

Sep. 8—RUMFORD — A Lewiston man remained in jail Tuesday, charged setting a fire outside Mountain Valley Variety at 438 Hancock St.

Christopher Labbe, 49, of 241 Central Ave. was arrested on a charge of arson at 1 a.m. Friday by a member of the Office of State Fire Marshal and taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris, according to officials.

Labbe is accused of starting a fire outside the store Thursday, but there was no damage, according to Katharine England, social media coordinator for Maine State Police.

A state fire marshal and personnel from the Rumford Police and Fire departments assisted in the investigation, England said.

Labbe was being held on $2,500 cash bail late Tuesday. It was unclear when he would have his initial appearance in court, a corrections officer said earlier Tuesday.