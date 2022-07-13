Lewiston man charged in Auburn store robbery

Jul. 13—AUBURN — A Lewiston man suspected of robbing a Center Street convenience store before leading police on a chase from Lewiston to New Hampshire in April was charged Monday with robbery and other related charges.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Ahmed M. Duale, 27, on a felony-level charge of robbery, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He faces a felony-level count of criminal threatening, a crime punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

Duale also was charged with misdemeanor-level crimes of theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief.

Police said local officers responded to an alarm at the Nouria store in the Irving gas station April 3 shortly after 6 a.m. where clerks said a customer had been making threats.

One employee told police that Duale became angry during a verbal exchange with the shift manager, allegedly brandishing a knife and breaking a display and stealing some items on his way out of the store.

No one was injured in the confrontation, police said.

Afterward, police said Duale was allegedly involved in an argument with a woman at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Main Street in Lewiston, where he was seen by Lewiston police.

They attempted to stop him, but a chase ensued and Lewiston police ended it in the area of Alfred Plourde Parkway, police said.

Shortly after, Duale led Maine State Police on a high-speed chase on the Maine Turnpike. Troopers followed him into New Hampshire where Duale was taken into custody, police said.

Duale also faces charges in New Hampshire.

He was issued a summons Monday.