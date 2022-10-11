Lewiston man charged with beating and robbing elderly man

Oct. 11—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged last week with beating and robbing an elderly man as he withdrew cash from an ATM in Lewiston.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Jonathan Edwards, 25, with robbery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Edwards also faces a charge of misdemeanor assault, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 364 days in jail. An additional charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Police said they were called to Dirigo Federal Credit Union at 391 Main St., Lewiston, about 8 a.m. on July 14. They found the victim, who said he'd been assaulted and robbed by two men.

The man said he had just made a withdrawal from the ATM outside the credit union, according to investigators.

Lewiston police began canvassing the area, speaking with witnesses and gathering video footage in the area. While searching, police said, officers found Edwards about a block away. He matched the description of one of the suspects.

Edwards was arrested and taken to Androscoggin County Jail, where his bail was set at $5,000.

A judge later reduced his bail and Edwards was released after posting $1,500 cash.