Lewiston man charged with a dozen drug crimes

Sep. 9—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged Wednesday with a dozen counts, including 10 felonies, stemming from a June drug arrest.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment accusing Anthony B. Cremona, 41, of 83 Bartlett St. of five counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Other felonies include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

The grand jury included in its indictment six counts of criminal forfeiture for suspected cash proceeds from illegal drug transactions and firearms.

Police responded to Cremona's apartment on a report of a domestic assault. They recovered drugs and firearms.

Police said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, weapons and cash in the home, along with scales, packaging and other items related to "large scale drug distribution."

The street value of the drugs recovered was estimated at more than $40,000.

Police and drug agents executed a warrant at the apartment, they said, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the Lewiston area.

Cremona is being held at Androscoggin County Jail without bail on two charges of violating probation.