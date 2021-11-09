Lewiston man charged with falsely reporting tampered candy

Nov. 9—LEWISTON — A local man who reported last week finding staples in Halloween candy and other signs of tampering was charged Monday with filing a false report.

Alexander Hanks, 27, was issued a summons by police on a charge of making a false public alarm or report, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of up to 364 days in jail.

On Nov. 1, Hanks contacted police to report he found "metal shards and staples" in a few pieces of his son's Halloween candy. He described for police the areas in Lewiston and Auburn where he trick-or-treated.

A detective investigated Hanks' claim.

Hanks admitted to a detective that "he made up the story" and "was remorseful," according to Lt. James Theiss.