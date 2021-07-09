Lewiston man charged with felony assault in January brawl

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Jul. 9—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged Wednesday with assaulting a man with either a baseball bat or billy club in January.

Abdullah Issak, 24, of 54 Knox St. was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on one count of aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

In a Jan. 24 attack, police said two men were injured in a fracas at 54 Knox St., including one who was stabbed and another who was struck by a baseball bat. Both victims have since recovered from their injuries.

According to a police affidavit, Issak was one of four men who jumped a group of people who had gone to 54 Knox St. to retrieve items belonging to Issak's girlfriend. During the fracas, police said, Issak hit one of the victims with either a baseball bat or billy club-type weapon.

Police said the fighting stemmed from an altercation Issak had had with his girlfriend the day before.

Police said she had applied for a protection order to keep Issak away from her. When she later returned to the apartment with two men to retrieve her belongings, she and the men were attacked by Issak and his friends, who had been hiding in the shadows nearby, according to police reports.

The accused assailants scattered after the brawl.

Police searched for Issak, finally tracking him to New Hampshire, where he was arrested by Lewiston police officers at Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood.

Issak posted $1,500 cash bail in March.

No arraignment date has been scheduled.

