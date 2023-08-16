Lewiston man charged with felony DUI

Aug. 16—ASOTIN — A 34-year-old Lewiston man previously convicted of vehicular manslaughter is now in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a felony DUI charge.

Kyle N. Rios was arrested Monday night after allegedly jumping from the passenger seat to the driver's seat of a vehicle that was pulled over by police in Lewiston. The woman who owns the Honda Odyssey van was arrested for driving under the influence in Nez Perce County.

As law enforcement conducted a DUI investigation of the driver outside the vehicle, Rios reportedly drove away, crossing the Southway Bridge into Washington. An Asotin County deputy and Clarkston police officers conducted a "high risk" felony stop of the van on the 1100 block of Seventh Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Rios, who was behind the wheel, allegedly became verbally hostile and appeared to be at a high level of intoxication, police said in the report. Once secured in the back of a patrol vehicle, he immediately passed out.

Clarkston medics responded to the scene, but Rios eventually woke up and denied further medical assistance, according to the affidavit. He was taken to TriState Health for medical clearance and a warrant-approved blood draw.

According to court documents, Rios has several prior DUI offenses, including a vehicular manslaughter conviction in 2017, and a DUI arrest last month in Nez Perce County.

In 2013, Rios was involved in a fatal car crash in a Lewiston intersection that killed 53-year-old Paul Stuk. In 2017, he was sentenced to three to six years in prison for the crime.

In the Asotin County case, Rios made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday at a bond hearing. His bond was set at $200,000, and attorney Nick Ward was appointed to represent him. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Rios will be arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court on charges of felony driving under the influence, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

