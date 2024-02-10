Lewiston man charged with felony, misdemeanor

Feb. 10—An 18-year-old Lewiston man is being held without bond in a felony case and on a $10,000 bond in a misdemeanor case.

Cole A. Shoffitt, of Lewiston, was charged with a felony domestic battery in December. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson, according to court documents. He is being held without bond on that case and his next hearing will take place Wednesday.

He appeared Friday by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, and she went over the status of both of his cases.

Shoffitt was arrested on the warrant Thursday and also charged with a misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:46 p.m. on the 400 block of Third Street, officers received information that Shoffitt would be at his residence to pick up items. Officers responded to watch for Shoffitt, who later arrived.

When Shoffitt tried to leave, officers on foot were trying to get him to stop, but he allegedly entered the roadway and his vehicle died. He restarted the vehicle and continued westbound. The vehicle then pulled over as officers followed in police cars with emergency sirens activated, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Shoffitt allegedly exited the vehicle and "puffed out his chest" and walked toward the officers. Officers advised that Shoffitt was under arrest and he allegedly continued to walk toward officers in an aggressive manner. Officers then used an electroshock weapon and Shoffitt was brought into custody. He allegedly continued to be verbally aggressive to officers as he was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit stated the felony warrant was for a violation of the conditions for his release and he was to be held without bond.

During his initial appearance in the misdemeanor case, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office argued for some bond, even though Shoffitt would be held without bond in the felony case. Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Rupp said there were issues of safety to the community and that Shoffitt was a flight risk.

Olds said she too was concerned for the safety of the community and for Shoffitt, and she set the bond at $10,000.

"This is a set of circumstances that is snowballing," Olds said.

