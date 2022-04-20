Lewiston man charged with kidnapping in Auburn

Apr. 20—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged with kidnapping Monday, accused of marching a man across Auburn at gunpoint.

Police said Antonio "Monk" Rembert, 45, of 67 Pierce St. was charged with kidnapping, taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and held on $10,060 cash bail.

Police said that in the early morning hours Monday, Rembert got into a dispute with a man over some property. During the argument, Rembert "forced the victim to start walking towards Lewiston, threatening the victim with a realistic Airsoft gun," police said.

Believing he was being threatened with a real firearm, police said, the man continued walking until he was able to make an escape at Cumberland Farms on Center Street and call for help.

Police arrested Rembert a short time later on North River Road.

Rembert has an extensive criminal history in the Twin Cities dating back to a robbery conviction in 1995, after he robbed a convenience store using a lighter as a weapon. He served three years in prison for that conviction. He was also convicted on a charge of criminal threatening in Waterville the same year.

In 1998, he was ordered to serve three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators at the time said Rembert brandished a shotgun during a fight at Pleasant View Acres in Lewiston. He was caught after jumping head-first out a second-story window as police waited on the ground to arrest him.

At the time of that arrest, he had just been released from prison for the convenience store robbery in 1995.

In 2006, he was charged with stabbing another man five times in the chest during a fight on Pleasant Street in Auburn. That arrest came after police surrounded a house in Hollywood, Florida, ending a monthslong search. He was found guilty of aggravated assault in that case and sentenced to another three years in prison.

In 2011, he was arrested in Lewiston after what police described as a gunnfight in a Blake Street apartment house. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, although it was not clear in court records if he was convicted.