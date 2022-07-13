Lewiston man charged with kidnapping man after argument

Jul. 13—AUBURN — A Lewiston man accused of marching his alleged victim through the city at apparent gunpoint was charged Monday with kidnapping and assault.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Anthonio "Monk" L. Rembert, 45, on a charge of felony kidnapping, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (oxycodone) and assault, each count punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

Police said that on April 18, Rembert had engaged in a dispute with a man over some property before he "forced the victim to start walking toward Lewiston, threatening the victim with a realistic Airsoft gun."

The man continued walking because he believed he was threatened with a real firearm, until he was able to escape at a convenience store on Center Street and call for help, police said.

Rembert was arrested a short time later on North River Road, police said.

He has a criminal history that includes a 1995 robbery conviction and a federal conviction three years later for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rembert was convicted of aggravated assault in connection with a 2006 stabbing.

He is being held at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail pending trial.