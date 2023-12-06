Lewiston man charged with murder of another Lewiston man

Dec. 5—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged Tuesday with murder stemming from the November death of another Lewiston man who was dropped off at an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up one count of intentional or knowing murder against Jerry C. Thibodeau, 36, in the slaying of 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte.

Thibodeau has been held at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn without bail since his arrest after a police standoff in Lewiston.

A murder conviction in Maine carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

He appeared in court on Nov. 6 where a prosecutor requested a Harnish hearing, a two-part process where a judge hears from prosecutors evidence aimed at establishing probable cause that the defendant committed the crime, followed by bail arguments.

Thibodeau's attorneys said they wanted to review evidence in the case before a Harnish hearing was held and they waived the rule that a Harnish hearing must be held within five court days of the prosecutors' request.

In indicting Thibodeau on Tuesday, the grand jury found there was probable cause to support the murder charge.

Prosecutors also had asked that the affidavit filed in support of the warrant for Thibodeau's arrest be sealed. The judge granted that request.

Investigators said Ayotte was dropped off about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the emergency department at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for his injuries, but died the morning of Nov. 4.

Detectives from the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police conducted interviews and collected evidence, which led to an arrest warrant for Thibodeau.

Police located Thibodeau the evening of Nov. 4 at a home on Sabattus Street, where he refused to leave, creating a police standoff that lasted for hours until his arrest that night.

Investigators believe Thibodeau, who apparently knew Ayotte, had dropped him off at the hospital.

While the manner of death has been confirmed a homicide, the cause of his death has not been made public.

