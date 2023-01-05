Lewiston man charged with murder in December shooting

Jan. 5—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged Wednesday with murder in the December shooting of a Lewiston woman.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment in Androscoggin County Superior Court charging Eddie Massie, 40, with intentional or knowing murder.

If convicted, Massie would face 25 years to life in prison.

A warrant was issued on the charge for Massie, who was arrested in December and taken to Androscoggin County Jail where he remained Wednesday.

With the indictment, he is expected to be arraigned on the charge in court, where he will be asked to enter a plea.

Witnesses told police that Massie had been arguing with the shooting victim, Lacresha Howard, 25, and that he had a gun and had been the last person seen with her before her death.

At a December court hearing, a judge appointed a criminal defense attorney to represent Massie on the murder charge.

Police said they discovered Howard late at night Dec. 11 in the hallway of 108 Pierce St. bleeding from the head and with no pulse after a dispatcher received a 911 call.

A medical examiner who conducted an autopsy observed a single gunshot wound at the back of her head, police said.

Police wrote in court records that several people who were in the apartment building at the time of Howard's death said they heard Massie, also known as "TT," and Howard, identified by witnesses as his girlfriend, arguing shortly before the sound of a gunshot and the discovery of Howard's lifeless body.

Witnesses said Massie had become angry about the attention Howard had paid to another man shortly before her death.