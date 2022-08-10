Lewiston man charged with murder of Massachusetts man on Howe Street

Aug. 10—AUBURN — A local man was charged Tuesday with murder in the July shooting of a Massachusetts man.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Mark J. Sinclair, 28, on one count of intentional or knowing murder.

If convicted, Sinclair could be sentenced to prison for 25 years to life.

He is being held at Androscoggin County Jail without bail.

Sinclair is charged with causing the death of John Paquin, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts, on July 17.

Court documents that provide details of the incident have been impounded by a judge.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss has said that local police were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to 30 Howe St. for a report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found Paquin suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, she said.

The lower section of Howe Street was blocked off for several hours while Lewiston Police officers, Maine State Police detectives and evidence technicians processed the scene and conducted interviews.

A day later, at about 12:20 p.m., the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Paquin and ruled his death a homicide, Moss said.

About 1:30 a.m. that same day, a search warrant was served at Sinclair's home, stemming from his arrest the prior evening.