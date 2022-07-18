Lewiston man charged with murder of Massachusetts man

Jul. 18—LEWISTON — A local man was charged with murder Monday stemming from a fatal shooting of a Massachusetts man Sunday on Howe Street, police said.

Mark John Sinclair, 28, of 12 Howe St. was arrested Sunday and taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where he is being held without bail.

A hearing is expected later this week Androscoggin County Superior Court, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. State Police investigated the incident along with local officers.

Moss said in a media statement that local police were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday to 30 Howe St. for a report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found John Paquin, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Moss said.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Moss said.

At about 12:20 p.m. Monday, the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Paquin and ruled his death a homicide, Moss said.

Sinclair was charged with murder Monday afternoon by Maine State Police detectives.

The lower section of Howe Street was blocked off for several hours while Lewiston Police officers, Maine State Police detectives and evidence technicians processed the scene and conducted interviews.

At about 1:30 a.m. Monday, a search warrant was served at Sinclair's home, stemming from his arrest Sunday evening.

Sinclair had active outstanding warrants for domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief and violation of bail and was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

After almost two hours, the suspect exited a house a few doors down from the alleged crime scene at 30 Howe St. and surrendered to police.

Lewiston police called for help from the Maine State Police Tactical Team as the suspect remained at the house a short distance from the alleged shooting scene.

Witnesses said the victim had been shot several times in the head and died at the scene. One witness reportedly checked for a pulse and found none.