Lewiston man charged in officer-involved shooting

Dec. 7—A 32-year-old Lewiston man was charged with six felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, for his alleged role in an officer-involved shooting Nov. 7 in the Lewiston Orchards.

Blake P. Chlumsky appeared by Zoom on Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. He was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Lewiston police officer Logan Fletcher and Nez Perce County Sheriff Sgt. Derek Bigger. He was also charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit a serious felony for allegedly shooting a firearm at Lewiston police officer Joseph Lines and Sgt. Chris Reese.

Chlumsky faces additional charges of felony eluding. The Nez Perce County prosecutor's office filed an extended sentence for the use of a firearm or deadly weapon against Chlumsky, which could add 15 years to his sentence.

The attempted murder charges and the assault charges each have a maximum 15-year prison penalty as well as a $50,000 fine. The penalty for eluding is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine and a 1-3-year driver's license suspension.

Olds set bail at $1 million, citing the safety of the community and the defendant. Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Rupp argued the warrant for Chlumsky in Spokane was set at $1 million and should remain as he "poses a significant risk to himself, law enforcement and community."

Chlumsky's attorney for his initial appearance, Peyton Lawrence, said Chlumsky has no criminal record and requested bond to be set at $10,000. Chlumsky was later appointed Magyar Rauch and Associates as public defender.

Olds went over Chlumsky's rights and asked him if he understood. He said it was a lot of information, but he understood his rights.

Chlumsky's next court date will be a status conference hearing Dec. 18.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 2 Fletcher was driving westbound on Warner Avenue when he saw a car, later identified as a 2017 Ford Focus, run a red light at the intersection of Thain Road and 10th Street as it drove south on Thain. Fletcher followed the car, activated his emergency lights and found that the car was registered to Chlumsky.

The Focus was swerving and allegedly driving at speeds of 45 mph and accelerated at the intersection of Grelle Avenue and Thain Road driving south. Fletcher accelerated to 60 mph to keep pace with the Focus. The Focus allegedly continued to drive away from the police vehicle and Fletcher estimated the speed at 70 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The Focus then drove into the center of the roundabout at the intersection of Powers Avenue and Thain Road. Chlumsky allegedly got out of the vehicle with a firearm, and he and Fletcher exchanged gunfire. Other officers arrived at the scene and fired at Chlumsky and he allegedly continued to fire at them. A suppressed Heckler and Koch pistol was later found at the location, according to the affidavit.

Chlumsky then allegedly returned to the Focus and drove eastbound on Powers Avenue. Nez Perce County Sheriff's Deputy Tom Woods followed the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. Chlumsky continued driving until he drove off the street and struck a retaining wall and utility box at 1523 Powers Avenue, which damaged the retaining wall and box. Chlumsky then reversed the car away from the wall and came to a stop, according to the affidavit.

Chlumsky was detained, received medical aid and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries. At around 9 a.m., plans were made to take him to Spokane for treatment, according to the affidavit. Chlumsky was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he was later arrested and placed in custody in Spokane County.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 2 and signed by Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, according to court documents. He had an extradition hearing in November and eventually signed a waiver of extradition Nov. 30, according to previous reporting. The warrant for his arrest was returned and signed Tuesday.

