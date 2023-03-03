Lewiston man charged in Poland homicides expected in Maine court next week

Mar. 2—POLAND — A Lewiston man charged with murder in the deaths of a Massachusetts man and a Lewiston teen last week is expected to be brought from New Hampshire to Maine on Monday for a court appearance.

Detectives with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are scheduled to take custody of Aaron Aldrich, 46, who is being held at Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire, on a fugitive from justice warrant from Maine. He is expected to be booked at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Aldrich was arrested in New Hampshire late last week and is facing unrelated property crime charges there.

The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, as homicides.

State police are not releasing the cause of their deaths, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday.

A clerk at Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn, where Aldrich is likely to have his initial appearance early next week, said an affidavit in support of Aldrich's arrest on the murder charges has been sealed by a judge.

At that initial appearance hearing, Aldrich won't be expected to enter a plea to the charges, each of which is punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

Felony charges in Maine must be presented to a grand jury before proceeding to trial.

Prosecutors are likely next week to seek a hearing to discuss bail and probable cause supporting the charges, while awaiting an indictment.

Police said the bodies of Aden and Adan — who are not related — were discovered by deputies of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office at a mobile home at 205 Tripp Lake Road on Feb. 21 after responding to call for a welfare check.

According to town records, the home is owned by a New Gloucester couple, but had reportedly been unoccupied.

Earlier this week, Maine State Police said Aldrich waived his extradition from New Hampshire to Maine.

Aldrich has a lengthy criminal history in Maine. He has been known to use the name Aaron Trebilcock, according to court records. Over the years, he's listed addresses in Auburn, Turner, South Paris, Oxford and Portland.