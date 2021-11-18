Lewiston man denies charges from high-speed chase

Nov. 18—LEWISTON — A local man who allegedly led police on a chase on a motorcycle reaching speeds over 150 mph in April pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six related charges.

Devin Jeselskis, 21, of Lewiston was released on his own personal recognizance by an 8th District Court judge, but must not operate a motor vehicle without a license. His next court date is scheduled for March.

On April 24, a Maine State Police trooper was assisting an Androscoggin County deputy with a traffic stop on Route 202 in Greene, according to police. The deputy had been seeking to stop a group of motorcyclists reported to have been driving aggressively.

Only one of the three riders had stopped, while the two other continued toward Leeds, police said. One of those riders later circled back to the scene of the traffic stop.

When the trooper approached that motorcyclist, whose vehicle was missing a license plate, the rider took off at a high rate of speed. The trooper followed for several miles, but ended the pursuit out of caution when the speeds made it too dangerous to continue, police said.

"The driver continued to do multi-vehicle passes in the oncoming lane and his speeds were clocked at 154 mph," according to a Maine State Police Facebook post.

Several minutes later, the trooper found the suspect's motorcycle in Leeds, but the rider fled again, continuing south on U.S. Route 202 toward Lewiston.

Deputies in the Greene area clocked the suspect's motorcycle at 135 mph and started to follow, but soon ended the pursuit because of dangerous speeds, police said.

Sometime later that day, the trooper and several deputies were able to identify the motorcycle driver as Jeselskis, who was found standing in the driveway of a home in Auburn.

After a short foot chase, Jeselskis ran to a nearby apartment building, where he surrendered and was taken into custody, according to police.

He was indicted in September on six charges, including eluding an officer, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The other charges, including driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked, failing to stop for an officer, motor vehicle speed 30-plus mph over the speed limit and operating vehicle without a license, are misdemeanors.