Lewiston man denies charges from June shooting

Dec. 15—LEWISTON — A Lewiston man accused in a shooting likened by a prosecutor to a "scene out of the O.K. Coral" denied related charges Wednesday.

Rocyris Storer, 24, appeared in 8th District Court with his attorney where he pleaded not guilty to three felonies, including elevated aggravated assault, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct and unlawful possession of cocaine, each crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Storer has been free on $20,000 cash bail with conditions not to have illegal drugs and not to have any contact with the alleged shooting victim nor be at the victim's home.

He must abide by a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for work.

Police said Storer had ducked behind a motor vehicle around 3 a.m. June 25 in the area of 199 Bartlett St.

Storer had apparently heard gunshots before taking cover, police said.

Video footage showed someone — later identified as Storer — shooting from behind a vehicle in the direction of the alleged victim.

Police found the alleged victim shortly after a report of shots fired in that area. He was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, according to police.

The alleged shooting victim had reportedly been involved in an altercation earlier with another man and had retreated to a parking lot after striking the man in the face.

The alleged victim reportedly fired a gun while he was being pursued by the man.

Police reviewed evidence in the case and determined that the alleged victim had not been firing in Storer's direction, despite Storer's claim of self-defense.

Police said Storer had also fired in the direction of other people in the area.