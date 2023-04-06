Lewiston man denies murder charges in Poland slayings

Apr. 5—AUBURN — A Lewiston man charged with the murder of a man and a juvenile in a Poland mobile home in February denied those charges Wednesday.

Aaron Aldrich, 46, was indicted Tuesday by an Androscoggin County grand jury on two counts of intentional or knowing murder, each punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

Aldrich appeared in Androscoggin County Superior Court by videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail where he was seated with his attorney, Thomas Carey.

Aldrich also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue asked Justice Harold Stewart II that Aldrich continue to be held at the jail without bail.

Carey said he reserves the right to have a bail hearing after he receives discovery in the case from prosecutors who had been waiting until the case had been presented to a grand jury.

Aldrich is charged in the deaths of Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, who were found deceased at 25 Tripp Road in Poland by police who were dispatched there Feb. 21 for a welfare check.

No further details of the killings have been made public. An affidavit by police establishing probable cause for Aldrich's arrest was impounded by the judge.

Aldrich was later arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated property crimes in that state.

He had been held at a New Hampshire jail after his arrest, but waived extradition and was brought to Maine last month.