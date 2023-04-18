LEWISTON — Michigan State Police said a 56-year-old Lewiston man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and fired shots at a law enforcement officer.

A deputy from the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop near Lewiston early in the morning of April 13. The driver, Keith Howard, is accused of fleeing the scene and firing an unknown number of shots towards the deputy.

Additional law enforcement units responded and Howard was later apprehended at an address on County Road 491. There were no injuries during the incident.

The search for the fleeing suspect led to the temporary closing of the Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools on April 13. The school district resumed classes on April 14.

Howard was arraigned Monday in the 88th District Court in Montmorency County on one count assault with intent to murder, one count possession of firearm by a felon, one count felony weapons charge, andone count flee and elude. His bond was set at $500,000 and his next scheduled court appearance is onMay 5.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Lewiston man faces charges for firing shots, fleeing