Lewiston man faces child pornography charges

Jan. 6—A Lewiston man charged with 19 felony counts of possessing or distributing child pornography faces up to 250 years in prison and had his bond set at $1 million Friday afternoon at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.

Police arrested 43-year-old Eric Villa on Thursday following an investigation by the FBI and Lewiston Police Department. According to court documents, a search of electronic devices owned by Villa allegedly found 16 videos of infants or toddlers being sexually penetrated and evidence that he distributed three videos featuring sexual exploitation of children.

During an interview with an FBI agent and a detective from the Lewiston Police Department, Villa allegedly said he has been viewing, sending and receiving child pornography regularly for more than 10 years and that he didn't think it was illegal since he did not make it. He also said he doesn't believe he was hurting anyone by viewing or sharing it and that he has read posts on the messaging application Telegram stating victims of child pornography enjoyed the experience.

Because of the alleged crimes and those statements, April Smith, chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Nez Perce County, said Villa is a risk to the community and asked Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert to set his bond at $500,000 and to forbid him to be near schools, day care facilities or anywhere children may be present if he is able to make bail. She added that more charges are expected following a full forensic search of his computers and cellphone, and that Villa lives near the Northwest Children's Home and a private day care facility.

An attorney representing Villa during his arraignment asked for a bond no higher than $30,000 and that his client be allowed to return to his home if he posts bail.

Seubert agreed to forbid Villa to be near children or use the internet, and opted to set Villa's bail higher than the state's request.

"I conclude there is a serious public safety risk should Mr. Villa post bond," she said. "I will set bail at $1 million."

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 17. Seubert appointed attorney Rick Cuddihy to represent Villa as the case moves forward.

