Lewiston man faces kidnapping charge, three other felonies

Mar. 29—A 26-year-old Lewiston resident has been charged with four felonies in an alleged domestic violence case, including kidnapping.

Guanru Wang was arraigned on charges of second degree kidnapping, two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a child and attempted strangulation.

Wang appeared before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who notified Wang of the charges and the maximum penalties for each charge. Those penalties include up to 25 years in state penitentiary or $50,000 fine for the kidnapping charge, 20 years in prison or $20,000 fine for each charge of domestic battery and 15 years in state penitentiary or $50,000 fine for the attempted strangulation.

Ramalingam set a $150,000 bond based on the charges and issued a no contact order with the victim. He also appointed defense attorney Rick Cuddihy to serve as public defender for Wang with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 6.

According to police reports, an officer responded to Wang's residence Friday on the 500 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston for a welfare check on the alleged victim after the victim had not been seen by family for one to two weeks.

While talking with the alleged victim outside the apartment, an officer noticed a scratch on the victim's arm and neck. The alleged victim told officers Wang would not allow them to leave the apartment, adding that Wang on one occasion allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to kill them, until Wang's hands were pulled off by the victim, in the process also scratching Wang, according to the police report.

Another officer talked with Wang, who said he didn't want the victim to leave and was saying "mean stuff" about him. The officer asked to see Wang's hands and saw a scratch mark, which was photographed, according to the police report.

According to the police report, the officer went inside with the alleged victim and found a "military style lock" on the apartment door, which required a key. This door was the only entryway to the residence. The victim said that Wang had the key with him and slept with it under his pillow. The victim also told the officer that Wang moved his bed under the only ground-floor window so the victim wouldn't escape. According to the police report, the alleged victim told the officer that Wang has prevented the victim from leaving the apartment unless escorted by Wang for two years. The report also states that the victim's child has allegedly been used by Wang as a manipulative tool to get the victim to stay with Wang.

The officer also took photographs of other signs of physical abuse on the alleged victim, including a hand mark on the shoulder, bruising on the legs, as well as the scratches on the arm and neck, which broke the skin, according to the police report.

