Lewiston man found guilty of felony domestic battery

Mar. 23—A Nez Perce County jury found a Lewiston man guilty of aggravated domestic battery with traumatic injury but acquitted him of other felonies Tuesday.

Following a day and a half of testimony in a Nez Perce County 2nd District courtroom, the panel of 10 women and two men agreed with Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith that Joshua E. Howell beat his former girlfriend. Howell, 39, was also found guilty of false imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Jurors did not agree, however, that Howell's suite of actions — which culminated in a violent incident at the victim's Lewiston apartment — amounted to second-degree kidnapping, stalking and attempted strangulation, and he was found not guilty of those felony charges.

Howell, whose sentencing is scheduled for June 8, admitted he was previously convicted of coercion and burglary in Linn County, Ore. The two previous felony convictions means he qualifies as a persistent violator — essentially another felony — and faces a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison.

Jurors heard testimony from the victim that Howell allegedly showed up unwanted at her apartment numerous times after she ended their relationship. On Jan. 1, 2020, while in her apartment, Howell became angry at the victim and accused her of cheating, she later told police. A fight ensued and the victim said Howell hit her in the face, sat on her stomach and pinned her to the floor. She was 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

The victim alleged that in the course of the struggle, Howell twice put his hands over her mouth and nose to the point she could not breathe, and put his fingers in her mouth in an attempt to choke her.

Throughout the incident, which lasted into the morning of Jan. 2, the victim said Howell would not allow her to leave. The prosecution showed pictures of bruising and abrasions on the victim's face, chest, inner lips and hands.

In closing arguments, Smith argued that Howell showing up at the apartment unwanted over the course of about a week scared the victim and amounted to stalking; that his allegedly not letting her leave the apartment amounted to kidnapping; and that the alleged physical attacks that left the victim with visible bruises amounted to domestic battery with traumatic injury.

"The defendant left evidence of what he had done all over her body," Smith said.

Smith also argued that Howell allegedly placing his hand over the victim's nose and mouth to the point that her air was restricted amounted to attempted strangulation.

Howell's attorney, Aaron Freudenthal, called to the stand Shareen Cronin, a forensic registered nurse, as a defense expert witness to talk about the victim's bruises and hypoxia — the physiological response to lack of oxygen. Cronin said the victim's bruises and abrasions may or may not have resulted from being struck, adding that the victim would have become severely panicked if she was unable to breathe, potentially becoming dizzy or blacking out, depending on how severe the incident was. She said the victim's allegation of having a hand placed over her nose and mouth did not fit the medical definition of strangulation or choking, but was consistent with suffocation.

During closing arguments, Freudenthal said the victim concocted the story and argued the state had not proved Howell was at the apartment or involved in any way with the incident. He said the victim did not behave like someone who was afraid and said she had changed her version of events. In particular, he said, the victim didn't initially tell police that she and Howell left the apartment to visit a gas station. Freudenthal said the victim had the ability to flee during their visit to the gas station, and that said she could have called for help at the apartment.

Judge Mark Monson ordered Howell to be held in the Nez Perce County Jail until sentencing.

