Lewiston man gets 10 years for federal gun crimes

Nov. 28—BANGOR — A Lewiston man who admitted to an illegal gun buying conspiracy and to being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. also sentenced Abdullahi "T" Issak, 26, to five years of supervised release after he serves his time in prison.

Issak pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

From December 2021 to July 2022, Issak conspired to have 36 firearms straw purchased for him at federal firearms dealers throughout central and southern Maine, according to court records.

Issak directed the buyers where to buy the guns, which ones to buy and gave them cash or drugs in return for engaging in the illegal transactions, according to court records.

He took possession of the guns from the straw purchasers after each sale, court records said.

Issak also was sentenced for knowingly possessing one of the guns, which was bought for him at a federal firearms dealer in Jay.

He was prohibited from having firearms due to a 2019 New York felony conviction, according to court records.

Issak was facing up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge of gun possession by a felon. He also faced up to five years in prison on the felony charge of conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws on the straw purchases.

The guns illegally obtained by Issak include 18 Glock 9 mm pistols, five Glock .40-caliber pistols, six Glock .45-caliber pistols and assorted other pistols, according to court documents.

Issak also was charged with the felony of aggravated assault in state court stemming from an alleged January 2021 attack in which Issak was one of four men who jumped a group of people who had gone to 54 Knox St. in Lewiston to retrieve items belonging to Issak's girlfriend.

During the fracas, police said, Issak hit one of the victims with either a baseball bat or a billy club-type weapon.

