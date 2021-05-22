Lewiston man who hid gun from alleged police shootout gets a year in jail

May 22—LEWISTON — A local man who hid a gun allegedly used in a shootout with police last fall was sentenced Friday to serve a year in jail.

Prosecutors charged Lee W. Davis, 35, of 88 Bartlett St. with hindering apprehension, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

In a plea agreement, Davis admitted to the charge Friday in 8th District Court and was sentenced to one year in jail.

He also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, falsifying physical evidence and violating condition of release. On each of those charges, Justice Valerie Stanfill imposed concurrent sentences that he will serve while in jail on the hindering charge.

Police said Joshua Boyd, 27, of 41 Jefferson St. entered a Howe Street apartment on Nov. 18, 2020, carrying a gun. The apartment's resident called police, who responded to the address and chased Boyd to Sabattus Street.

An officer noticed that the man, later identified as Boyd, had his hand in his pocket. The officer then saw a muzzle flash at least twice coming from the man and heard gunshots, according to a police affidavit.

The officer, fearing for his life, said he fired back.

Police said Boyd went to Davis' apartment where he left a silver handgun and changed his clothes.

Davis initially told police he didn't know where the handgun was, but said Boyd had put his clothes in a bag which he had tossed in a dumpster.

Police later found the gun in a hidden compartment of Davis' bureau and learned he was the one who had disposed of Boyd's clothes in a dumpster.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to stealing money from donation jars at two businesses.

On those charges, he received a consecutive fully suspended three-year sentence plus two years of probation. After his release from jail, he must have no alcohol or illegal drugs for which he can be searched and tested at random and must undergo substance abuse evaluation and counseling. He must stay away from the businesses that had the donation jars.

Boyd, who was charged with aggravated attempted murder, is due in court next week where he is scheduled to plead guilty to a felony charge in connection with this case.