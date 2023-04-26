Lewiston man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

Apr. 26—A 52-year-old Lewiston man was taken into custody Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance relating to fentanyl.

Eric S. Taylor was indicted by a grand jury Monday in 2nd District Court for involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, according to court documents. Police conducted a six-month investigation alleging Taylor delivered fentanyl to Samantha G. Russell, who died of an overdose, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office.

Second District Judge Mark Monson signed an arrest warrant for Taylor at 4:42 p.m. Monday and set bond at $500,000, according to court documents. Taylor was taken into custody Tuesday morning by Lewiston police following the indictment and arrest warrant, and was booked into the Nez Perce County Detention Center, according to the news release.

"As a community, we cannot standby as drug dealers kill people to make a dollar," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in the news release. "We are holding those accountable who are (preying) on addiction. Detective Cody Bloomsburg and Detective Bret Dammon continue to work tirelessly in order to bring justice to the families of overdose victims. With the help of LPD Chief Jason Kuzik's staff, we hope drug dealers will think twice before selling in our community."

Taylor appeared by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert for his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Seubert appointed Magyar, Rauch and Associates as public defender and kept bond at the $500,000 amount set by Monson. Taylor will be arraigned by Monson today.

"The Prosecutor's Office has a variety of tools at their disposal for cases such as the Grand Jury process," Coleman said in a text. "Grand jury allows a streamlined procedure to help unclog the court with a complicated case."

Cases in the judicial system begin as either a probable cause arrest by an officer, a summons through the court or an indictment from a grand jury. The different processes can yield the same charge, but the court starts the process at different points. A probable cause arrest begins with going before a judge to determine if the arrest met probable cause. When a summons is issued, the defendant appears in front of a judge to face a charge.

In the case of an indictment, the charge is approved by a grand jury, which believes there is probable cause for the defendant to face the charge. The grand jury hears evidence and decides if there is probable cause to continue the case rather than having a preliminary hearing, which can take several hours, according to Coleman.

A grand jury consists of 16 jurors, and 12 of them have to find probable cause that the defendant committed the alleged crime. The process for selecting jurors for a grand jury is different than for a trial, unless the prospective juror has an automatic disqualification, such as not being able to vote or living outside of Nez Perce County, then they are seated. As the case proceeds, jurors are removed for any bias they have on the case, Coleman said in a text.

The judge's role in the grand jury is also different. After the grand jury has been selected, the judge reads basic instructions and is then no longer a part of the process other than signing any indictment from the jury.

The grand jury process means the case begins in district court rather than magistrate court, and the case won't have a preliminary hearing.

"Essentially, the indictment will help unclog the magistrate level with a complicated case and move the defendant directly into the District Court to face the allegations," Coleman said in a text. "The Grand Jury is like a Preliminary Hearing with a jury of your peers instead of determining probable cause."

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.