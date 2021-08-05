Lewiston man indicted in June Walmart shooting

Aug. 5—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged this week in a June shooting at Walmart.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against Sincere George, 19, of 617 Main St, Lewiston.

George is facing three felonies, including a charge of elevated aggravated assault, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison; aggravated assault, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and reckless conduct with a firearm, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also is charged with falsifying physical evidence, a misdemeanor.

He was arrested a week after the June 3 incident that occurred at the Walmart Superstore on Mount Auburn Avenue and charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

An unnamed 16-year-old male also was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police said that at about 9:20 p.m. on that date, a physical altercation led to a shooting in which a 19-year-old man was injured. The victim was treated for his injuries at a Lewiston hospital and later released.

A witness described a black car, which was later identified as a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, that passed the witness and victim at the store entrance and later pulled up next to them in the lot where two men got out of the car.

The witness told police he and the victim had had issues with the juvenile passenger in the car a couple of months earlier, but they believed those issues had been resolved.

The passenger approached and said he'd heard the victim had been looking for him. The two engaged in a fistfight. The victim put the passenger in a headlock, but let him go after the passenger stopped resisting, the witness told police.

The driver of the Cobalt, later identified as George, returned to that car and retrieved a fanny pack that he tossed to the passenger, according to the witness, who told police he heard, "a loud bang and saw the victim bleeding from the chest area."

The driver and passenger then fled the scene in the black Chevy Cobalt, according to the victim.

After his arrest, George appeared in court where his bail was set at $10,000 cash.

He later posted bail and was freed from Androscoggin County Jail. Conditions of his release include no contact with the victim and the witness nor his juvenile co-defendant. George was barred from possessing any dangerous weapons and for which he could be searched at random.

His arraignment on the charges in the indictment hasn't been scheduled, a court clerk said Wednesday.