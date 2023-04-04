Lewiston man indicted in Poland murders

Apr. 4—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged Tuesday with the murder of two men in a Poland mobile home in February.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Aaron Aldrich, 46, with two counts of intentional or knowing murder, each punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

A felony charge cannot go to trial without an indictment unless the defendant waives the grand jury indictment.

Aldrich is being held at Androscoggin County Jail without bail.

He was appointed an attorney last month to represent him on the charges.

Aldrich is charged in the deaths of Shoeb Mohamed Aden, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, who were found deceased at 25 Tripp Road in Poland by police who were dispatched there Feb. 21 for a welfare check.

No further details of the killings have been made public. An affidavit by police establishing probable cause for Aldrich's arrest was impounded by the judge.

Aldrich was later arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated property crimes in that state.

He had been held at a New Hampshire jail after his arrest, but waived extradition and was brought to Maine last month.