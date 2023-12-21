Lewiston man one of two drivers charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal crash

Dec. 21—A Lewiston man is one of two drivers facing a vehicular manslaughter charge following a fatal crash in Hamburg on Aug. 20.

Justin T. Trane, 29, of Lewiston, was arraigned last week before Hamburg Town Court Justice Carl W. Morgan on one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of driving while intoxicated. Trane was also charged with speeding and passing through a red light.

On Thursday, Dylan J. Wiza, 18, of Williamsville, was arraigned before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman on one count of first-degree vehicular manslaughter (Class "C" felony), one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter (Class "D" felony) and one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Class "E" felony). Wiza was also charged with failure to yield to the right of way and crossing a highway divider.

About 11:50 p.m. Aug. 20, Town of Hamburg Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive. A Chevrolet Express van operated by Justin T. Trane was traveling north on McKinley Parkway when he collided with a Subaru Forrester driven by Dylan J. Wiza as the Forrester exited a parking lot and entered the northbound lane on McKinley Drive.

The front seat passenger of the Subaru, a 16-year-old female, was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where she was treated for a concussion and lacerations. The rear passenger, a 15-year-old female, was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Trane, the only occupant of the Chevrolet Express van, was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Wiza was also transported to ECMC where he was treated for injuries to his head, face and pelvis.

Trane and Wiza are accused of contributing to the collision that resulted in the death of the passenger. Trane, who is accused of being under the influence of alcohol, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove through a red light at the intersection at Quinby Drive, police said. Wiza, who is accused of being under the influence of cannabis, was traveling south out of the parking lot and crossed into the northbound lane to enter the intersection. While executing a search warrant, investigators found a quantity of suspected cannabis and various drug paraphernalia inside the Subaru driven by Wiza.

Wiza is scheduled to return on Jan. 12 for a felony hearing. He was released on bail set at $5,000 cash or bond. Trane is scheduled to return on Jan. 2 for a felony hearing. He released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the highest charge, Trane faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. If convicted of the highest charge, Wiza faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.